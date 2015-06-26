* Corn hits two-month high, soy at three-month peak * Wheat up as rain could impede U.S. harvest (Recasts with European trade, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Colin Packham HAMBURG/SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. corn prices rose on Friday to their highest in around two months as heavy rain in U.S. grain belts stoked concerns over crop damage. Soybean prices touched their highest in over three months on concern rain in the United States could cut crop potential. Wheat rose on fears that storms could prevent the U.S. crop being gathered just as thousands of harvesters are rolling onto fields. "The factors today supporting Chicago corn, soybeans and wheat are rain, rain and rain," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "There has been excessive rain in the U.S. corn and soybean regions, which is starting to bring market concern about damage to harvest yields." Chicago Board of Trade July corn was up 1.06 percent at $3.80-1/4 a bushel at 0951 GMT after touching a session peak of $3.80-3/4, the highest since April 23. July soybeans held over the $10 a bushel mark hit on Thursday, up 0.4 percent at $10.04-3/4 a bushel after touching $10.05-3/4, their highest since March 4. July wheat rose 1.3 percent to $5.39 a bushel, having closed up 2.7 percent on Thursday. Storms crossing the U.S. corn belt in past days have dumped up to 7 inches (17.8 cm) of rain in parts of Iowa and Missouri and another storm system is poised to soak Missouri through southern Ohio later this week. Normally, some rain in June is beneficial for corn. But frequent showers this month have swamped fields in parts of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, raising fears of lost crop potential. "With more rain forecast, the worries are intensifying that we could see a downgrade in U.S. crop condition ratings," Rijkers said. "Soybeans are today just holding the $10 a bushel level reached on Thursday as the market assesses this level. I consider the $10 level may be temporary in view of good global soybean supplies." Wheat futures have been supported by worries about harvest delays in the Midwest. "Rain is falling on parts of the U.S. wheat crop at a highly vulnerable phase just as harvesting is starting," Rijkers said. "However, there is also concern about dry weather in Europe and Canada which could have a negative impact on their crops." European wheat futures in Paris <0#BL2:> rose around 2 percent on Friday, partly on concern that crops in France are suffering from dryness. Grains prices at 0950 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 545.00 7.00 +1.30% +4.16% 513.43 72 CBOT corn 380.50 4.00 +1.06% +3.82% 360.17 74 CBOT soy 979.50 1.75 +0.18% +2.11% 929.28 76 CBOT rice $10.29 -$0.04 -0.34% +1.63% $9.76 59 WTI crude $59.43 -$0.27 -0.45% -1.39% $59.59 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 +0.02% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Dale Hudson)