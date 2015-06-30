SYDNEY, June 30 U.S. corn climbed for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to linger near a three-month high after the U.S. government pegged the condition of the U.S crop below market expectations following recent heavy rains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up nearly 1 percent for the quarter, buoyed by monthly gains in June of nearly 10 percent - the biggest four-week climb since October, 2014. * Corn hit a near three-month high of $4.09 a bushel on Monday. * November soybeans were up more than 2 percent for the quarter and nearly 8 percent for the month. * September wheat was up more than 21 percent for the month, driving quarterly gains of more than 12 percent. * Corn conditions in the top 18 states were 68 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from the week before, and below market expectations. * Soybeans fell 2 points to 63 percent good to excellent, matching analysts' forecasts. * Winter wheat conditions were unchanged at 41 percent good to excellent, ahead of expectations. * The heavy rains continued to delay the winter wheat harvest, which is running at least a week behind normal. As of Sunday, 38 percent of the crop was harvested, compared to the five-year pace of 46 percent by the end of June, but ahead of market expectations. * USDA to issue latest acreage and quarterly stocks report on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro held on to gains on Tuesday after surging against the dollar as the initial shock of seeing Greece heading for a debt default eased slightly, but tensions remained high as the market awaited further developments in the deepening crisis. * Crude futures hit 3-week lows on Monday as Greece shut its banks and imposed capital controls, causing widespread risk aversion, while Iran looked likely to extend nuclear negotiations with the West to export more of its oil into an oversupplied market. * U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy trading on Monday and the S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since October. DATA/EVENTS The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT) 0900 European June Inflation 0900 European May Unemployment 1930 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 1930 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks 1930 U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 587.00 3.50 +0.60% +12.88% 555.24 85 CBOT corn 404.25 2.00 +0.50% +0.06% 380.48 77 CBOT soy 978.25 -1.75 -0.18% -0.79% 932.68 70 CBOT rice $10.06 -$0.03 -0.30% -36.84% $15.30 44 WTI crude $58.21 -$0.12 -0.21% -2.38% $59.51 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.004 -0.32% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.766 -0.001 -0.13% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)