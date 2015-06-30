* Wheat rises for 4th session, near highest since early Jan * Corn up as reports show excessive rains damage to U.S. crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 30 Chicago wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the market set for its biggest monthly gain in five years, as excessive rains in the U.S. grain belt delay harvest and hit crop quality. Corn gained ground, rising for five out of seven sessions and hovering close to Monday's three-month peak, on concerns about widespread rains in the U.S. Midwest curbing yield prospects. Wheat has rallied almost 23 percent so far in June, the most since July 2010, while corn has climbed nearly 10 percent, the best since October 2014. Soybeans have added 6.8 percent, the biggest since February. On Tuesday, Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose as much as 0.9 percent to $5.86 a bushel, just shy of Monday's six-month high of $5.87 a bushel. Corn added 0.8 percent at $3.86-1/4 a bushel after climbing to the highest since early April on Monday and soybeans eased 0.5 percent to $9.97-3/4 a bushel. Rains across the eastern and southern U.S. Midwest last week damaged corn and soybeans and kept wheat harvest and soybean planting behind normal, according to state crop reports released on Monday. Corn conditions in the top 18 states were 68 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from the week before, while soybeans fell 2 points to 63 percent good to excellent. The heavy rains continued to delay the winter wheat harvest, which is running at least a week behind normal. As of Sunday, 38 percent of the crop was harvested, compared to the five-year pace of 46 percent by the end of June. There is additional support for the wheat market with dry weather in Canada and Europe. "Weather forecasters continue to expect Canada's prairies to dry further this week," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Weather forecasters continue to look for dry conditions in parts of Europe that may evolve into problems given already dry soils." Strong demand for U.S. corn, soybeans and deliverable-grade wheat should limit grain and oilseed deliveries against CBOT July futures contracts on Tuesday, the first notice day for deliveries. Estimates were for zero to 50 contracts of CBOT wheat, zero to 200 contracts of corn, no soybeans, no soymeal, and zero to 500 contracts of soyoil. There was position squaring ahead of the U.S. agriculture department's closely watched quarterly stocks and acreage reports. Prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 587.25 3.75 +0.64% +3.39% 518.43 85 CBOT corn 404.25 2.00 +0.50% +0.06% 380.48 77 CBOT soy 975.50 -4.50 -0.46% -1.06% 932.59 68 CBOT rice $10.06 -$0.03 -0.25% -1.81% $10.04 44 WTI crude $57.97 -$0.36 -0.62% -2.78% $59.50 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.005 -0.41% +0.22% USD/AUD 0.766 -0.001 -0.16% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)