SYDNEY, July 1 U.S. corn eased on Wednesday after posting gains of over 7 percent in the previous session when prices hit their highest in more than five months, but lower than expected supply forecasts from the U.S. government curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.30-1/4 a bushel, having gained 7.3 percent the day before when prices marked $4.32-1/4 a bushel - their highest since Dec. 30, 2014. * November soybean prices dropped 0.8 percent to $10.29 a bushel, after firming 5.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit their strongest since Dec. 29 at $10.38 a bushel. * September wheat declined 0.5 percent to $6.12-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 5.5 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a peak of $6.18 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 30, 2014. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that domestic corn stocks as of June 1 stood at 4.447 billion bushels, the highest for that time of year since 1988 and the fifth highest on record, and ahead of market forecasts for 4.555 billion bushels. * The USDA forecast 88.897 million acres of corn has been planted, below trade estimates of 89.292 million acres. * Soybean stocks as of June 1 were 625 million bushels, below analysts forecasts for 670 million bushels. * The USDA pegged soybean plantings at 85.139 million acres, ahead of market expectations of 85.171 million acres. * The USDA said it would resurvey farmers in several states about plantings of soybeans and other crops due to the wet weather. The process will prolong uncertainty about acreage until the release of the new data in August. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to a cautious start in Asia on Wednesday with Greece's fate still hanging in the balance after it became the first advanced economy to ever be in arrears to the International Monetary Fund. * Oil prices fell in early trading on Wednesday. * U.S. stocks finished up after a choppy trading day on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 612.50 -3.25 -0.53% +4.97% 522.61 86 CBOT corn 430.25 -1.25 -0.29% +6.96% 383.03 84 CBOT soy 1029.00 -8.25 -0.80% +5.00% 938.16 79 CBOT rice $10.51 $0.05 +0.48% +4.16% $10.07 66 WTI crude $58.78 -$0.69 -1.16% +0.77% $59.60 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 +0.01% -0.88% USD/AUD 0.772 0.002 +0.21% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)