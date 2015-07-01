* Corn dips after biggest one-day gain in 5 years * Wheat falls after climbing almost 19 pct in 4 sessions * Surprise USDA report, rains pushed prices to highest since Dec (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 1 Chicago corn edged down on Wednesday as the market took a breather after posting its biggest daily gain in five years on lower-than-expected U.S. stockpiles and worries over crop-damaging weather. Wheat also slid nearly 1 percent and soybeans 0.7 percent after posting big gains on Tuesday. U.S. soybeans and corn stocks ballooned from a year ago but still missed forecasts as strong demand ate into supplies, according to the U.S. agriculture department. "We have seen prices rally on the back of adverse weather conditions and the USDA data which was bullish relative to expectations," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank in Sydney. "The funds have a pretty big net short position." On Tuesday, commodity funds bought a net 40,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 25,000 corn contracts and 17,000 in wheat. Front-month corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.12-3/4 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having gained 8 percent the day before when prices marked $4.15 a bushel, highest since Dec. 29. Corn spreads are active with old-crop and new-crop prices 1CN5-Z5 rallying in step with end-users covering supplies as adverse weather threatens production. This year's new-crop is almost at par with the December 2016 corn 1CZ5-Z6 after trading at a discount of 31 cents on June 22. The USDA said domestic corn stocks as of June 1 stood at 4.447 billion bushels, the highest for that time of year since 1988 and the fifth highest on record. And that was with corn usage from March through May at 3.303 billion bushels, the second highest ever for the time period. Soybeans dropped 0.7 percent to $10.48-1/2 a bushel, after firming 5.4 percent on Tuesday when prices hit their strongest since Dec. 29 at $10.59-1/4 a bushel. Soybean stocks as of June 1 were 625 million bushels, up from 405 million bushels a year earlier. Quarterly usage of 701 million bushels was the fourth biggest ever for the period. Wheat fell 0.9 percent to $6.09 a bushel after climbing to a six-month high on Tuesday. Although the USDA said wheat supplies were more than expected as U.S. wheat exports struggle, prices gained nearly 19 percent over the previous four sessions with heavy rains hitting the hard red winter crop. The USDA said it would resurvey farmers in several states about plantings of soybeans and other crops due to the wet weather. The process will prolong uncertainty about acreage until release of the new data in August. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 608.50 -7.25 -1.18% +7.13% 519.14 84 CBOT corn 431.25 -0.25 -0.06% +6.75% 381.38 84 CBOT soy 1029.75 -7.50 -0.72% +4.44% 934.40 81 CBOT rice $10.51 $0.05 +0.53% +2.59% $10.06 66 WTI crude $58.76 -$0.71 -1.19% -1.46% $59.52 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.010 -0.87% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.772 0.005 +0.65% +0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)