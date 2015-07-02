SYDNEY, July 2 Chicago wheat edged up on
Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 4 percent in the
previous session, as concerns over potential crop damage helped
offset worries about weak demand for U.S. supplies in the world
market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.17
percent to $5.89-1/2 a bushel by 0100 GMT.
* November soybeans were unchanged at $10.29-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent on Wednesday after
hitting a more than seven-month top earlier in the day.
* December corn rose 0.17 percent to $4.32-1/2 a
bushel, having closed little changed the previous session after
touching a six-month high earlier in the day.
* Wheat was under pressure due to the ongoing harvest and
weak international demand for U.S. supplies.
* Egypt's GASC has tendered to buy an unspecified amount of
wheat for August shipment. The United States has not been
competitive in recent tenders from Egypt and it was not expected
to win any business in the new deal. Results are expected on
Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the
market geared up for a deluge of U.S. data that could back
expectations for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates
sooner rather than later.
* Oil prices were broadly unchanged from their previous
close in early trading on Thursday after tumbling 4 percent a
day earlier as U.S. stockpiles rose for the first time in months
on the back of high production.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday but were down from
earlier highs as energy stocks declined and Greece's debt crisis
showed no clear signs of resolution.
DATA GMT For Thursday
0900 EZ Producer Prices for May
1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June
1230 US Unemployment rate for June
1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May
Grains prices at 0100 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 589.50 1.00 +0.17% -4.26% 524.18 70
CBOT corn 432.50 0.75 +0.17% +0.23% 384.87 87
CBOT soy 1029.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 941.87 78
CBOT rice $10.69 $0.06 +0.61% +2.25% $10.10 74
WTI crude $56.97 $0.01 +0.02% -4.20% $59.47 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.81%
USD/AUD 0.765 0.001 +0.14% -0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)