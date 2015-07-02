SYDNEY, July 2 Chicago wheat edged up on Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 4 percent in the previous session, as concerns over potential crop damage helped offset worries about weak demand for U.S. supplies in the world market. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.17 percent to $5.89-1/2 a bushel by 0100 GMT. * November soybeans were unchanged at $10.29-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent on Wednesday after hitting a more than seven-month top earlier in the day. * December corn rose 0.17 percent to $4.32-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed the previous session after touching a six-month high earlier in the day. * Wheat was under pressure due to the ongoing harvest and weak international demand for U.S. supplies. * Egypt's GASC has tendered to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for August shipment. The United States has not been competitive in recent tenders from Egypt and it was not expected to win any business in the new deal. Results are expected on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the market geared up for a deluge of U.S. data that could back expectations for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates sooner rather than later. * Oil prices were broadly unchanged from their previous close in early trading on Thursday after tumbling 4 percent a day earlier as U.S. stockpiles rose for the first time in months on the back of high production. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday but were down from earlier highs as energy stocks declined and Greece's debt crisis showed no clear signs of resolution. DATA GMT For Thursday 0900 EZ Producer Prices for May 1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June 1230 US Unemployment rate for June 1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 589.50 1.00 +0.17% -4.26% 524.18 70 CBOT corn 432.50 0.75 +0.17% +0.23% 384.87 87 CBOT soy 1029.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 941.87 78 CBOT rice $10.69 $0.06 +0.61% +2.25% $10.10 74 WTI crude $56.97 $0.01 +0.02% -4.20% $59.47 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.81% USD/AUD 0.765 0.001 +0.14% -0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)