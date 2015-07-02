* U.S. soybean prices pressured by cheaper S.American supply * Wheat ticks up after dropping more than 4 pct on Wednesday (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 2 Chicago soybeans slid for a second day on Thursday, giving up gains after climbing to a six-month peak in the last session, pressured by cheaper South America supplies. Wheat edged higher as the market took a breather after dropping more than 4 percent in the previous session on worries about weak demand for U.S. supplies in the global market. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had eased 0.4 percent to $10.40 a bushel by 0211 GMT, having closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday after hitting a more than six-month top. Wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.89-3/4 a bushel and corn added 0.1 percent to $4.15 a bushel. "There are a few questions marks on U.S. crops as far as acres and yields are concerned," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "But you still have big global stocks, South American soy products are far cheaper than U.S." Corn and soybeans surged to six-month highs on Wednesday, supported by lower U.S. stocks and ongoing concerns about excessive rains reducing final crop yields in the U.S. Midwest. Higher numbers of hogs, cattle and broiler chickens are gobbling up animal feed, eating into supplies that were expected to grow due to the loss of 48 million chickens and turkeys in the worst-ever outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. The U.S. Department of Agriculture shocked markets when it reported that corn stocks as of June 1 were 2 percent smaller than traders and analysts had expected, while soybean stocks were about 7 percent tighter. Meanwhile, bumper soybean supplies from Brazil and Argentina continue to flood the market. Brazil exported 9.81 million tonnes of soybeans in June, compared with 9.34 million tonnes in May and 6.89 million tonnes a year ago, the trade ministry said. Wheat came under pressure on Wednesday due to the ongoing harvest and weak international demand for U.S. supplies. Egypt's GASC has tendered to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for August shipment. The United States has not been competitive in recent tenders from Egypt and it was not expected to win any business in the new deal. Results are expected on Thursday. Prices at 0215 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 591.75 3.25 +0.55% +1.41% 521.92 70 CBOT corn 433.75 2.00 +0.46% +7.83% 383.15 87 CBOT soy 1027.25 -2.25 -0.22% +4.82% 938.10 75 CBOT rice $10.67 $0.04 +0.42% +5.80% $10.08 74 WTI crude $57.02 $0.06 +0.11% -4.12% $59.47 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.018 -1.63% -1.00% USD/AUD 0.764 -0.004 -0.48% -0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)