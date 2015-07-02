* U.S. soybean prices pressured by cheaper S.American supply
* Wheat ticks up after dropping more than 4 pct on Wednesday
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 2 Chicago soybeans slid for a
second day on Thursday, giving up gains after climbing to a
six-month peak in the last session, pressured by cheaper South
America supplies.
Wheat edged higher as the market took a breather after
dropping more than 4 percent in the previous session on worries
about weak demand for U.S. supplies in the global market.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had eased
0.4 percent to $10.40 a bushel by 0211 GMT, having closed down
1.1 percent on Wednesday after hitting a more than six-month
top.
Wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.89-3/4 a bushel and corn
added 0.1 percent to $4.15 a bushel.
"There are a few questions marks on U.S. crops as far as
acres and yields are concerned," said Brett Cooper, senior
manager for markets at FCStone Australia.
"But you still have big global stocks, South American soy
products are far cheaper than U.S."
Corn and soybeans surged to six-month highs on Wednesday,
supported by lower U.S. stocks and ongoing concerns about
excessive rains reducing final crop yields in the U.S. Midwest.
Higher numbers of hogs, cattle and broiler chickens are
gobbling up animal feed, eating into supplies that were expected
to grow due to the loss of 48 million chickens and turkeys in
the worst-ever outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture shocked markets when it
reported that corn stocks as of June 1 were 2 percent smaller
than traders and analysts had expected, while soybean stocks
were about 7 percent tighter.
Meanwhile, bumper soybean supplies from Brazil and Argentina
continue to flood the market.
Brazil exported 9.81 million tonnes of soybeans in June,
compared with 9.34 million tonnes in May and 6.89 million tonnes
a year ago, the trade ministry said.
Wheat came under pressure on Wednesday due to the ongoing
harvest and weak international demand for U.S. supplies.
Egypt's GASC has tendered to buy an unspecified amount of
wheat for August shipment. The United States has not been
competitive in recent tenders from Egypt and it was not expected
to win any business in the new deal. Results are expected on
Thursday.
