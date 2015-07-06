* Greece rejects EU bailout conditions * U.S. wheat harvest prospects supported by drier weather * Corn falls 1 pct, soybeans down nearly 1.5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 6 U.S. wheat futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday as prices came under pressure amid global economic uncertainty after Greece's overwhelming rejection of austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money. Corn fell 1 percent, while soybeans fell nearly 1.5 percent to hit a one-week low. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures fell 1.82 percent to $5.79-3/4 a bushel by 0015 GMT, having hit a session low of $5.76-3/4 earlier in the session. Wheat closed up 0.34 percent the previous session on Thursday. As well as global economic fears related to Greece , more favorable weather forecasts for harvesting of U.S. wheat was also weighing on the grain. Analysts said widely expected heavy rains did not materialize for much of the Midwest, supporting crop prospects, though with recent storms - traders continue to remain concerned over widespread yield losses. "U.S. soft red wheat regions perhaps avoided the worst of the weekend rain," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Other wheat regions that are dry - Canada's Prairies, western Europe and the US Pacific Northwest - all saw little or no rainfall and high temperatures." December corn fell 0.91 percent to $4.33-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday when prices hit a six-month peak of $4.39-3/4. Analytics firm Informa Economics cut its U.S. corn production forecast on Thursday to 13.412 billion bushels, down from 13.564 billion previously, and trimmed average yields by 1 bushel per acre to 165.4, trade sources said. Informa also trimmed its U.S. soy crop forecast slightly. November soybeans fell 1.3 percent to $10.16-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Thursday. Soybeans hit a six-month peak last week. Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 579.75 -10.75 -1.82% -1.49% 525.95 62 CBOT corn 433.25 -4.00 -0.91% +0.35% 386.67 83 CBOT soy 1016.75 -13.50 -1.31% -1.24% 945.25 68 CBOT rice $10.73 $0.10 +0.89% +0.99% $10.13 72 WTI crude $55.10 -$1.83 -3.21% -3.27% $59.28 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 -$0.009 -0.84% -0.58% USD/AUD 0.751 0.000 +0.03% -1.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)