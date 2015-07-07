SYDNEY, July 7 U.S. corn fell nearly 1.5 percent on Tuesday, clocking up two-day losses of approaching 2 percent, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was down 1.4 percent to $4.29 a bushel, having closed down 0.52 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans slipped 0.4 percent to $10.10-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Monday. * September wheat fell 1 percent to $5.89-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.42 percent on Monday. * Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to excellent, up 1 point from a week earlier, and ahead of market forecasts. * The soybean crop was rated 63 percent good to excellent, slightly below a five-year average of 65 percent. Analysts had expected the USDA to peg the soybean crop at 61 good to excellent. * Nationwide, 96 percent of the soybean crop was planted as of Sunday, lagging the normal pace because of a wet June. Most years soybean planting is completed by July. * Winter wheat ratings by Sunday were 40 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the week before and below market expectations. Concerns about moisture-related diseases continue. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis. * Crude oil prices stabilized on Tuesday morning after posting one of their biggest selloffs this year the previous day over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's stock market woes. * The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS IN GMT 0645 Germany Industrial Output for May Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 589.50 -6.00 -1.01% -0.17% 528.77 70 CBOT corn 429.00 -6.00 -1.38% -1.89% 388.39 77 CBOT soy 1010.75 -4.00 -0.39% -1.89% 948.82 65 CBOT rice $10.82 $0.01 +0.05% +1.84% $10.13 77 WTI crude $52.97 $0.44 +0.84% -6.96% $58.97 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.59% USD/AUD 0.748 -0.002 -0.20% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)