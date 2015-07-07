SYDNEY, July 7 U.S. corn fell nearly 1.5 percent
on Tuesday, clocking up two-day losses of approaching 2 percent,
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of
the crop above market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was down 1.4
percent to $4.29 a bushel, having closed down 0.52 percent in
the previous session.
* November soybeans slipped 0.4 percent to $10.10-1/4
a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Monday.
* September wheat fell 1 percent to $5.89-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.42 percent on Monday.
* Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to
excellent, up 1 point from a week earlier, and ahead of market
forecasts.
* The soybean crop was rated 63 percent good to excellent,
slightly below a five-year average of 65 percent. Analysts had
expected the USDA to peg the soybean crop at 61 good to
excellent.
* Nationwide, 96 percent of the soybean crop was planted as
of Sunday, lagging the normal pace because of a wet June. Most
years soybean planting is completed by July.
* Winter wheat ratings by Sunday were 40 percent good to
excellent, down 1 point from the week before and below market
expectations. Concerns about moisture-related diseases continue.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading on
Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous
session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might
offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis.
* Crude oil prices stabilized on Tuesday morning after
posting one of their biggest selloffs this year the previous day
over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's stock
market woes.
DATA/EVENTS IN GMT
0645 Germany Industrial Output for May
Grains prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 589.50 -6.00 -1.01% -0.17% 528.77 70
CBOT corn 429.00 -6.00 -1.38% -1.89% 388.39 77
CBOT soy 1010.75 -4.00 -0.39% -1.89% 948.82 65
CBOT rice $10.82 $0.01 +0.05% +1.84% $10.13 77
WTI crude $52.97 $0.44 +0.84% -6.96% $58.97 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.59%
USD/AUD 0.748 -0.002 -0.20% -0.37%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)