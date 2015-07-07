* Corn dips 1 pct, falls for 2nd day on dry weather

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 7 Chicago corn slid for a second session on Tuesday, while soybeans fell to a one-week low as dry weather in parts of the U.S. grain belt after weeks of heavy rains improved crop prospects.

Wheat lost ground, tracking weakness in corn, although losses were limited by unfavourable weather threatening yields in key exporters Europe and Canada.

U.S. corn crop ratings moved higher for the first time in three weeks with the break in recent rains while soybeans were steady with a week ago, according to state crop reports.

"There have been concerns over excessive rains, everyone was wondering what will happen to the crop," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

"Dry weather should improve things further if it holds up."

Chicago Board Of Trade September corn fell 1 percent to $4.22-1/4 a bushel by 0237 GMT, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session.

Soybeans slipped as much as 0.6 percent to $10.16-1/2 a bushel, lowest since June 30, and September wheat fell 0.8 percent to $5.91 a bushel.

Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to excellent, up 1 point from a week earlier, and ahead of market forecasts.

The soybean crop was rated 63 percent good to excellent, slightly below a five-year average of 65 percent. Analysts had expected the USDA to peg the soybean crop at 61 good to excellent.

Nationwide, 96 percent of the soybean crop was planted as of Sunday, lagging the normal pace because of a wet June. Most years soybean planting is completed by July.

Winter wheat ratings by Sunday were 40 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the week before and below market expectations. Concerns about moisture-related diseases continue.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June. 30, data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

There was additional bearish influence on grains stemming from weakness in global stock and commodity markets as investors remained on edge amid uncertainty over Greece's position in the euro and volatility in mainland Chinese equity markets. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)