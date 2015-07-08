SYDNEY, July 8 U.S. soybeans rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the near 3 percent losses in the previous session, though concerns over global economic weakness continued to loom over prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $9.92-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.9 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $9.81 a bushel - the lowest since June 30. * December corn rose 0.4 percent to $4.34-3/4, having closed down 0.46 percent in the previous session when prices hit a six-day low. * September wheat fell 0.13 percent to $5.84-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans came under pressure on concerns over global economic growth amid worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone and China's deepening stock market losses. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday rated the corn crop as 69 percent good to excellent, up 1 point from a week earlier, and ahead of market forecasts. * The soybean crop rating was steady at 63 percent good to excellent, which was above analysts' estimates. * Grain prices felt additional pressure from drier U.S. weather after heavy rains flooded fields in recent weeks. MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied early on Wednesday, having climbed off a five-week trough in line with a rebound in risk assets as the latest emergency meeting of European leaders ended with a sliver of hope still left for Greece. * U.S. crude oil futures steadied on Tuesday after falling sharply a day earlier on worries about Greece's indebtedness and China's stock market losses, although charts indicated renewed selling could push prices into bear market territory. * U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, as a rebound in U.S. oil prices helped offset concerns about a slowdown in China and the Greek debt crisis. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1900 U.S. Consumer credit May Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 584.50 -0.75 -0.13% -1.85% 531.48 64 CBOT corn 434.75 1.75 +0.40% -0.06% 390.55 82 CBOT soy 992.50 6.75 +0.68% -2.19% 951.07 49 CBOT rice $10.88 -$0.01 -0.14% +0.60% $10.21 79 WTI crude $52.78 $0.45 +0.86% +0.48% $58.78 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.100 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.744 -0.001 -0.15% -0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)