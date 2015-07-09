SINGAPORE, July 9 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by fresh concerns
that rain could curb U.S. production.
Wheat edged higher after dropping for the last two sessions,
but the market remains under pressure as pricey U.S. supplies
struggle to win demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Forecasts for more unwanted storms in parts of the Midwest
lifted soybeans after weeks of heavy rains flooded some fields
and prevented farmers from finishing planting.
* Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its estimate of the
2015 U.S. soybean crop to 3.77 billion bushels, down 41 million
from its previous estimate due to fewer planted acres in
Missouri, the firm said in a note to clients on Wednesday.
* Agricultural markets are edging higher after jitters about
the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market plunge sparked a
selloff in commodities. But investors remained nervous about the
global economy.
* The U.S. agriculture department is scheduled to release a
monthly supply and demand report that analysts expect will cut
the government's crop production forecasts.
* U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from European and
Black Sea producers. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made
purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday.
* Grain from the Black Sea region was about $50 per tonne
cheaper than U.S. wheat, signalling limited prospects for U.S.
exports.
* Expectations of bumper winter wheat production in Northern
Hemisphere producers France and Ukraine are keeping a lid on
prices.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated 4,000 wheat contracts at
the Chicago Board of Trade and bought an estimated 3,000
contracts each of corn and soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities extended losses on Thursday as concerns
over China's market turmoil spread, while the safe-haven yen
shot to a seven-week high as global risk appetite ebbed.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices June
0130 China Producer prices June
0600 Germany Trade data May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Prices at 0118 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 579.25 1.75 +0.30% -2.73% 531.30 60
CBOT corn 436.25 2.00 +0.46% +0.29% 390.60 82
CBOT soy 993.75 5.50 +0.56% -2.07% 951.11 51
CBOT rice $11.07 $0.06 +0.54% +2.36% $10.22 81
WTI crude $51.67 $0.02 +0.04% -1.26% $58.54 17
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.10% -0.41%
USD/AUD 0.742 -0.008 -1.03% -1.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)