SINGAPORE, July 9 Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by fresh concerns that rain could curb U.S. production. Wheat edged higher after dropping for the last two sessions, but the market remains under pressure as pricey U.S. supplies struggle to win demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasts for more unwanted storms in parts of the Midwest lifted soybeans after weeks of heavy rains flooded some fields and prevented farmers from finishing planting. * Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its estimate of the 2015 U.S. soybean crop to 3.77 billion bushels, down 41 million from its previous estimate due to fewer planted acres in Missouri, the firm said in a note to clients on Wednesday. * Agricultural markets are edging higher after jitters about the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market plunge sparked a selloff in commodities. But investors remained nervous about the global economy. * The U.S. agriculture department is scheduled to release a monthly supply and demand report that analysts expect will cut the government's crop production forecasts. * U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from European and Black Sea producers. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday. * Grain from the Black Sea region was about $50 per tonne cheaper than U.S. wheat, signalling limited prospects for U.S. exports. * Expectations of bumper winter wheat production in Northern Hemisphere producers France and Ukraine are keeping a lid on prices. * Commodity funds sold an estimated 4,000 wheat contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade and bought an estimated 3,000 contracts each of corn and soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Asian equities extended losses on Thursday as concerns over China's market turmoil spread, while the safe-haven yen shot to a seven-week high as global risk appetite ebbed. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices June 0130 China Producer prices June 0600 Germany Trade data May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 579.25 1.75 +0.30% -2.73% 531.30 60 CBOT corn 436.25 2.00 +0.46% +0.29% 390.60 82 CBOT soy 993.75 5.50 +0.56% -2.07% 951.11 51 CBOT rice $11.07 $0.06 +0.54% +2.36% $10.22 81 WTI crude $51.67 $0.02 +0.04% -1.26% $58.54 17 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.10% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.742 -0.008 -1.03% -1.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)