* Soybeans rise further from 1-wk low on planting delays
* Wheat firms after falling 3 pct in last two sessions
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 9 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by fresh concerns
that excessive rains could curb U.S. production.
Wheat edged higher after dropping for the last two sessions,
but the market remains under pressure as pricey U.S. supplies
struggle to win demand from international buyers.
"Soybean production in the U.S. is being threatened by cool
and wet conditions," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of
research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"It is resulting in planting delays and it might prevent
farmers from finishing planting."
Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 0.6
percent to $10.02-1/2 a bushel by 0327 GMT, while September
wheat gained 0.8 percent to $5.82 a bushel after falling 3
percent in the last two sessions.
Corn added 0.5 percent to $4.26-1/2 a bushel.
Forecasts for more storms in parts of the Midwest are
lifting soybeans after weeks of heavy rains flooded some fields
and prevented farmers from finishing planting.
Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its estimate of the
2015 U.S. soybean crop to 3.77 billion bushels, down 41 million
from its previous estimate due to fewer planted acres in
Missouri, the firm said in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Agricultural markets were also edging higher after jitters
about the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market plunge
sparked a selloff in commodities. But investors remained nervous
about the global economy.
The U.S. agriculture department is scheduled to release a
monthly supply and demand report that analysts expect will cut
the government's crop production forecasts.
U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from European and
Black Sea producers. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made
purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday.
Grain from the Black Sea region was about $50 a tonne less
than U.S. wheat, signalling limited prospects for U.S. exports.
Expectations of bumper winter wheat output in Northern
Hemisphere producers France and Ukraine are capping prices.
Commodity funds sold an estimated 4,000 wheat contracts at
the Chicago Board of Trade and bought an estimated 3,000
contracts each of corn and soybeans.
Grains prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 582.00 4.50 +0.78% -2.27% 531.39 60
CBOT corn 436.00 1.75 +0.40% +0.23% 390.59 82
CBOT soy 995.00 6.75 +0.68% +0.94% 953.94 53
CBOT rice $11.06 $0.05 +0.45% +2.27% $10.22 81
WTI crude $52.16 $0.51 +0.99% -0.32% $58.56 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.002 +0.17% -0.34%
USD/AUD 0.746 -0.003 -0.41% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom
Hogue)