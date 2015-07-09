* Soybeans rise further from 1-wk low on planting delays * Wheat firms after falling 3 pct in last two sessions (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 9 Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by fresh concerns that excessive rains could curb U.S. production. Wheat edged higher after dropping for the last two sessions, but the market remains under pressure as pricey U.S. supplies struggle to win demand from international buyers. "Soybean production in the U.S. is being threatened by cool and wet conditions," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "It is resulting in planting delays and it might prevent farmers from finishing planting." Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $10.02-1/2 a bushel by 0327 GMT, while September wheat gained 0.8 percent to $5.82 a bushel after falling 3 percent in the last two sessions. Corn added 0.5 percent to $4.26-1/2 a bushel. Forecasts for more storms in parts of the Midwest are lifting soybeans after weeks of heavy rains flooded some fields and prevented farmers from finishing planting. Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its estimate of the 2015 U.S. soybean crop to 3.77 billion bushels, down 41 million from its previous estimate due to fewer planted acres in Missouri, the firm said in a note to clients on Wednesday. Agricultural markets were also edging higher after jitters about the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market plunge sparked a selloff in commodities. But investors remained nervous about the global economy. The U.S. agriculture department is scheduled to release a monthly supply and demand report that analysts expect will cut the government's crop production forecasts. U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from European and Black Sea producers. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday. Grain from the Black Sea region was about $50 a tonne less than U.S. wheat, signalling limited prospects for U.S. exports. Expectations of bumper winter wheat output in Northern Hemisphere producers France and Ukraine are capping prices. Commodity funds sold an estimated 4,000 wheat contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade and bought an estimated 3,000 contracts each of corn and soybeans. Grains prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 582.00 4.50 +0.78% -2.27% 531.39 60 CBOT corn 436.00 1.75 +0.40% +0.23% 390.59 82 CBOT soy 995.00 6.75 +0.68% +0.94% 953.94 53 CBOT rice $11.06 $0.05 +0.45% +2.27% $10.22 81 WTI crude $52.16 $0.51 +0.99% -0.32% $58.56 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.002 +0.17% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.746 -0.003 -0.41% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)