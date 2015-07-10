SYDNEY, July 10 U.S. soybeans inched down on Friday, poised for their first weekly loss in a month, as traders sold off holdings ahead of a U.S. government report which is expected to forecast lower production and stocks. The contract had gained 3 percent in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans down more than 1.5 percent for the week, the first seven-day fall in a month as global economic concerns weighed. * December corn little changed for the week. * September wheat down 2.5 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three weeks. * Expectations that the U.S. Agriculture Department will trim its production forecast for corn and soybeans in its monthly supply and demand report on Friday. * The USDA also expected to tighten its estimate of domestic corn and soybean stocks. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, bypassing U.S. offerings that were priced about $50 a tonne FOB higher than the Black Sea wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro firmed early on Friday, while the safe-haven yen slipped on signs that cash-strapped Greece was making some progress in its efforts to secure fresh funding. * Oil rebounded sharply on Thursday from three-month lows hit earlier this week, with prices up nearly 3 percent as China's collapsing stock market steadied and oil traders remained uncertain about negotiations for a nuclear deal that will allow Iran to export more crude. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after Wall Street found relief in Beijing's efforts to halt a rout in Chinese stocks, which lifted markets around the world. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index June 0645 France Industrial output May 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories May Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 575.25 -2.75 -0.48% -0.39% 536.77 59 CBOT corn 438.00 -1.00 -0.23% +0.86% 395.07 81 CBOT soy 1012.75 -3.00 -0.30% +2.48% 958.28 62 CBOT rice $11.05 $0.00 +0.00% +0.36% $10.30 82 WTI crude $52.80 $0.02 +0.04% +2.23% $58.42 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.003 +0.24% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.746 0.002 +0.30% +0.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)