* Corn eases after climbing to six-month top, wheat struggles * Market expects USDA to cut estimates on corn, soy production (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 10 Chicago corn futures edged down on Friday as the market took a breather after climbing to a six-month high in the previous session on expectations that a U.S. government report will reduce production forecast. Wheat lost ground, falling for three out of four sessions as expensive U.S. supplies struggle to compete in the export market, while soybeans ticked up. Chicago Board of Trade wheat is down 2.2 percent this week, while corn is poised to end the week largely unchanged after rallying more than 19 percent in the last two weeks. Soybeans are down around 1 percent for the week, after adding close to 13 percent in the last three weeks. "There is enough for the bulls to graze on," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Analysts are taking a bullish turn with their views on USDA's crop report. And traders are getting positioned for bad news on crops." September corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.28-1/4 a bushel by 0338 GMT on Friday, after climbing in the last session to $4.33 a bushel, its highest since December. Wheat gave up 0.1 percent at $5.77-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.1 percent at $10.27-1/4 a bushel after gaining 3 percent on Thursday. Expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will trim its production forecast for corn and soybeans in its monthly supply and demand report on Friday, are underpinning prices. The USDA is also likely to tighten its estimate for domestic corn and soybean stocks. Ample global stocks and poor demand for U.S. supplies in the export market kept a bearish tone on the wheat market. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, bypassing U.S. offerings that were priced about $50 a tonne FOB higher than the Black Sea wheat. Seasonal harvest is adding pressure on wheat. Harvest of the winter crop in the U.S. Plains is more than halfway complete. France is on course for a big wheat harvest this summer despite a sharp fall in crop ratings during a dry, hot spell in the past month, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Thursday. In its first outlook for the 2015 harvest in the European Union's top grain grower, the office forecast French soft wheat production of 37.9 million tonnes, up 1.1 percent from 2014 and in line with a farm ministry estimate this week.