SYDNEY, July 20 U.S. corn fell 1.5 percent on Monday, taking its two-day losses to nearly 4 percent as favorable weather across key U.S. growing regions and a stronger dollar pushed the grain to a near three-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was trading at $4.25 a bushel at 0035 GMT, just above the session low of $4.23-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since July 1. Corn closed down 2.2 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 1.1 percent to $9.96 a bushel, just shy of the session low of $9.94 a bushel - the lowest since July 9. Soybeans were down 0.4 percent on Friday. * September wheat fell 1.3 percent to $5.46-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $5.45-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since June 26. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. * Corn and soybeans under pressure following welcome rains across key U.S. production regions. * Grain complex under pressure from stronger U.S. dollar. * Buyers in the southeastern U.S. were also importing cheap Brazilian corn, while Mexico, which typically buys U.S. wheat, was buying from France. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose on Friday, ending its best week of gains since May, on strong inflation and housing data that encouraged bets on a U.S. interest rates hike by the end of the year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices June 0800 Euro zone Current account May Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 546.75 -7.25 -1.31% -2.76% 547.08 31 CBOT corn 425.00 -6.25 -1.45% -3.63% 407.58 47 CBOT soy 996.00 -10.75 -1.07% -1.48% 978.53 39 CBOT rice $10.79 -$0.14 -1.24% -1.60% $10.49 57 WTI crude $50.79 -$0.10 -0.20% -0.24% $56.77 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.000 +0.01% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.736 -0.001 -0.08% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)