* Corn drops 2.1 pct to lowest since June 30 * Forecasters expect warmer weather in U.S. Midwest * Wheat falls 1.8 pct, soybeans ease 1.5 pct (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 20 Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Monday, falling more than 2 percent to a near three-week low with the outlook for warmer weather across the U.S. Midwest expected to boost crop development. Soybeans slid for a fifth consecutive session to the weakest level since July 9 and wheat lost 1.8 percent to its lowest level in more than three weeks with additional pressure on commodity markets stemming for a stronger dollar. "Perhaps the stronger greenback is finally weighing on corn prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Weather forecasters continue to expect a better turn in the weather for much of the U.S. corn belt after widespread weekend rainfall." Chicago Board Of Trade September corn slid 2.1 percent to $4.11-1/2 a bushel, lowest since June 30. The market has given up 4.3 percent since Friday, biggest two-day decline since January. Soybeans fell 1.4 percent to $10.00-1/4 a bushel and wheat gave up 1.8 percent to $5.44-1/4 a bushel, the lowest level since June 26. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. A turn to hotter temperatures across much of the U.S. Midwest is expected benefit crops and be bearish for prices. Rainfall late last week was seen as boosting growth potential for developing corn and soybean plants in states such as Nebraska and Iowa, which needed moisture. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after solid U.S. inflation and housing data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months. The strength in the dollar had a broad-based bearish influence on commodity prices as it makes the products priced in greenback expensive for importers holding other currencies. Prices at 0207 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 544.25 -9.75 -1.76% -3.20% 547.00 29 CBOT corn 422.25 -9.00 -2.09% -4.25% 407.48 44 CBOT soy 992.50 -14.25 -1.42% -1.83% 978.41 37 CBOT rice $10.81 -$0.11 -1.01% -1.37% $10.49 58 WTI crude $50.85 -$0.04 -0.08% -0.12% $56.77 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.082 $0.000 -0.05% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.735 -0.002 -0.24% -0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)