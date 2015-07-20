* Corn drops 2.1 pct to lowest since June 30
* Forecasters expect warmer weather in U.S. Midwest
* Wheat falls 1.8 pct, soybeans ease 1.5 pct
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 20 Chicago corn futures lost
more ground on Monday, falling more than 2 percent to a near
three-week low with the outlook for warmer weather across the
U.S. Midwest expected to boost crop development.
Soybeans slid for a fifth consecutive session to the weakest
level since July 9 and wheat lost 1.8 percent to its lowest
level in more than three weeks with additional pressure on
commodity markets stemming for a stronger dollar.
"Perhaps the stronger greenback is finally weighing on corn
prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect a better turn in the
weather for much of the U.S. corn belt after widespread weekend
rainfall."
Chicago Board Of Trade September corn slid 2.1 percent
to $4.11-1/2 a bushel, lowest since June 30. The market has
given up 4.3 percent since Friday, biggest two-day decline since
January.
Soybeans fell 1.4 percent to $10.00-1/4 a bushel and
wheat gave up 1.8 percent to $5.44-1/4 a bushel, the
lowest level since June 26. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on
Friday.
A turn to hotter temperatures across much of the U.S.
Midwest is expected benefit crops and be bearish for prices.
Rainfall late last week was seen as boosting growth
potential for developing corn and soybean plants in states such
as Nebraska and Iowa, which needed moisture.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July. 14, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major
currencies on Monday, after solid U.S. inflation and housing
data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in coming months.
The strength in the dollar had a broad-based bearish
influence on commodity prices as it makes the products priced in
greenback expensive for importers holding other currencies.
Prices at 0207 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 544.25 -9.75 -1.76% -3.20% 547.00 29
CBOT corn 422.25 -9.00 -2.09% -4.25% 407.48 44
CBOT soy 992.50 -14.25 -1.42% -1.83% 978.41 37
CBOT rice $10.81 -$0.11 -1.01% -1.37% $10.49 58
WTI crude $50.85 -$0.04 -0.08% -0.12% $56.77 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.082 $0.000 -0.05% -0.47%
USD/AUD 0.735 -0.002 -0.24% -0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)