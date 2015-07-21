SYDNEY, July 21 U.S. corn fell for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday to hover close to a three-week
low as forecasts for favourable weather boosted yield prospects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn lost 0.12
percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 3.5 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a three-week low of $4.15-1/4 a
bushel.
* November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.03-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent on Monday when prices
hit a 11-day low of $9.90 a bushel.
* December wheat was little changed at $8.81-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 3.7 percent on Monday when prices hit
a near one-month low of $5.40-1/4 a bushel.
* Soybean and corn futures have been weighed down by
improving weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest as
well as technical weakness.
* Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to
excellent, unchanged from the previous week and in line with
forecasts.
* But 17 percent of the crop was rated excellent and 52
percent good, versus 15 percent excellent and 54 percent good
the previous week.
* The USDA said 62 percent of the soybean crop was rated
good to excellent - steady on a week ago, and matching analysts'
expectations.
* While weekly ratings fell in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio,
soy conditions improved in Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar reached its highest in nearly three months
against a basket of currencies on Monday on a rise in U.S. bond
yields as traders built bets the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates later this year.
* Oil futures fell on Monday and U.S. crude slipped below
$50 a barrel intraday as ample supply, the prospect of more
Iranian crude for export and a strengthening dollar combined to
pressure prices.
* Wall Street finished little changed on Monday as a
better-than-expected start to corporate earnings season boosted
investor confidence, but gains were curbed by a drop in
commodities.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1255 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales
Grains prices at 0052 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 531.50 -1.25 -0.23% -4.06% 546.55 24
CBOT corn 415.50 -0.50 -0.12% -3.65% 408.32 37
CBOT soy 1003.50 4.00 +0.40% -0.32% 981.37 42
CBOT rice $10.89 $0.00 +0.00% -0.27% $10.51 64
WTI crude $50.03 -$0.12 -0.24% -1.69% $56.48 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.000 +0.04% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.737 0.000 +0.04% +0.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
