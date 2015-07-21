SYDNEY, July 21 U.S. corn fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to hover close to a three-week low as forecasts for favourable weather boosted yield prospects. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn lost 0.12 percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 3.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit a three-week low of $4.15-1/4 a bushel. * November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.03-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent on Monday when prices hit a 11-day low of $9.90 a bushel. * December wheat was little changed at $8.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.7 percent on Monday when prices hit a near one-month low of $5.40-1/4 a bushel. * Soybean and corn futures have been weighed down by improving weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest as well as technical weakness. * Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and in line with forecasts. * But 17 percent of the crop was rated excellent and 52 percent good, versus 15 percent excellent and 54 percent good the previous week. * The USDA said 62 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent - steady on a week ago, and matching analysts' expectations. * While weekly ratings fell in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, soy conditions improved in Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska. MARKET NEWS * The dollar reached its highest in nearly three months against a basket of currencies on Monday on a rise in U.S. bond yields as traders built bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year. * Oil futures fell on Monday and U.S. crude slipped below $50 a barrel intraday as ample supply, the prospect of more Iranian crude for export and a strengthening dollar combined to pressure prices. * Wall Street finished little changed on Monday as a better-than-expected start to corporate earnings season boosted investor confidence, but gains were curbed by a drop in commodities. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1255 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.50 -1.25 -0.23% -4.06% 546.55 24 CBOT corn 415.50 -0.50 -0.12% -3.65% 408.32 37 CBOT soy 1003.50 4.00 +0.40% -0.32% 981.37 42 CBOT rice $10.89 $0.00 +0.00% -0.27% $10.51 64 WTI crude $50.03 -$0.12 -0.24% -1.69% $56.48 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.000 +0.04% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.737 0.000 +0.04% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)