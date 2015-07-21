* Wheat extends losses, hits lowest since June 25

* Corn drops to 3-week low as U.S. weather improves (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 21 Chicago wheat lost more ground on Tuesday, dropping to its lowest since June with pressure from a rapidly advancing harvest of the U.S. winter crop and ample global supplies.

Corn slid to a three-week low as investors continued to reduce weather risk premium in the market on prospects of bumper U.S. yields following warmer weather across the Midwest.

Chicago Board of Trade September wheat lost as much as 0.5 percent to $5.30 a bushel by 0245 GMT, lowest since June 25.

Corn gave up 0.2 percent to $4.04-1/4 a bushel, weakest since June 30, while soybeans added 0.2 percent to $10.09-1/4 a bushel.

"There is nothing supporting U.S. wheat because it is so overpriced as compared with the global market values," said one Australia-based agricultural commodities analyst.

"It has another $10 to $15 (a tonne) downside here. U.S. harvest is also progressing very well.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday that 75 harvest of the winter crop had been harvested, up from 65 percent a week ago and close to five-year average of 74 percent.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Sept. 1-10. The market expects suppliers in Europe or the Black Sea region to win this tender as they have in the past.

Soybean and corn futures have been weighed down by improving weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest.

Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and in line with forecasts.

The USDA said 62 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent - steady on a week ago, and matching analysts' expectations.

While weekly ratings fell in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, soy conditions improved in Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska.

Commodity funds sold a net 17,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 4,500 contracts in soybeans and net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)