SYDNEY, July 22 U.S. wheat fell for a ninth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit the lowest in nearly a month, as a rapidly advancing harvest and worries over export competitiveness pushed the contract to its longest losing streak. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.22-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $5.22 a bushel - the lowest since June 25. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * November soybeans rose 0.25 percent to $10.07-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.53 percent on Tuesday. * December corn fell 0.36 percent to $4.16, having gained 0.36 percent in the previous session after recovering from a three-week low of $4.13 a bushel. * Corn under pressure amid expectations that the majority of the crop in the U.S. Midwest will pass through its key pollination phase without too much stress. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Tuesday said it bought 350,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia. There was no U.S. wheat offered in the tender, traders said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses early on Wednesday after taking its biggest one-day fall so far this month, though most observers felt it was just a hiccup in the currency's long-term uptrend. * Crude oil futures held on to gains after a volatile session that saw the U.S. front-month August contract expire and go off the board above $50 a barrel, with a weaker dollar providing support. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as results from IBM and United Technologies dampened early optimism over earnings season and after-the-bell declines in major tech shares suggested losses would continue on Wednesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 IT Industrial Orders May 1300 US Monthly Home Price May 1200 US Existing Home Sales June 2350 JP Trade Balance June Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 522.75 -2.00 -0.38% -1.88% 545.83 23 CBOT corn 416.00 -1.50 -0.36% +0.00% 409.45 39 CBOT soy 1007.25 2.50 +0.25% +0.78% 984.02 52 CBOT rice $10.99 -$0.02 -0.18% +0.87% $10.54 67 WTI crude $50.45 -$0.41 -0.81% +0.60% $56.17 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.095 $0.001 +0.12% +1.15% USD/AUD 0.741 0.000 -0.04% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)