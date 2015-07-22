* Wheat falls for 9th day, corn down for 3 out 4 sessions * Few takers for pricy U.S. wheat, corn faces ideal weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago wheat futures slid for a ninth consecutive session on Wednesday to a near one-month low as U.S. exporters continue to lose business and a rapidly progressing harvest adds to supplies. Corn eased around half a percent, falling for three out of four sessions with near perfect weather aiding the crop in its crucial pollination stage. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Tuesday said it bought 350,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia. U.S. wheat was not offered in the tender, traders said. "The sentiment is quite bearish as the demand for U.S. products is falling," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The Black Sea region is giving tough competition and stronger U.S. dollar is making things worse." Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat fell 0.5 percent to $5.22-1/4 a bushel, near the session low of $5.22 a bushel - the lowest since June 25. Wheat has lost almost 10 percent in nine sessions of decline. September corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.04-1/2 a bushel and August Soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $10.20-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 75 harvest of the winter crop had been harvested, up from 65 percent a week ago and close to five-year average of 74 percent. Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were net buyers of 5,000 corn contracts and 4,000 soybean contracts. Corn is under pressure amid expectations that the majority of the crop in the U.S. Midwest will pass through its key pollination phase without too much stress. Strong demand for soybeans in China, the world's top importer, is underpinning prices of the oilseed. China's overseas purchases of soybeans in June rose to the second-highest monthly level on record as buyers stocked up on cheap supplies from South American producers. The dollar, which jumped to a three-month high against a basket of currencies, nursed losses on Wednesday, although most observers felt it was just a hiccup in the currency's long-term uptrend. A stronger dollar makes U.S. commodities uncompetitive for importers holding other currencies. Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 522.25 -2.50 -0.48% -1.97% 545.81 23 CBOT corn 415.50 -2.00 -0.48% -0.12% 409.43 38 CBOT soy 1006.00 1.25 +0.12% +0.65% 983.98 51 CBOT rice $10.98 -$0.03 -0.27% +0.78% $10.54 66 WTI crude $50.17 -$0.69 -1.36% +0.04% $56.16 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.94% USD/AUD 0.740 -0.002 -0.26% +0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)