* Wheat, corn down on good crop weather * Thin export demand for U.S. wheat * Soybeans underpinned by bargain buying (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday to a near one-month low as positive U.S. harvest weather continued to raise prospects for good supplies while U.S. exporters face an uphill struggle in foreign markets. "The good weather prospects in the United States grain belts are again dominating the wheat and corn markets today, continuing the recent price weakness," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Soybeans are seeing some support from bargain hunting and expectations of further strong demand from China." Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 1.3 percent to $5.17-1/2 a bushel after touching $5.17, its lowest since June 23. September corn fell 1.4 percent to $4.00-3/4 a bushel, testing the $4 level, and August Soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $10.12-3/4 a bushel. "We are seeing almost perfect weather in the U.S. Midwest which means wheat is developing well and the U.S. harvest is going smoothly," Rijkers said. "There is also generally slack demand for U.S. wheat in export markets as seen in Egypt's purchase on Tuesday, with the dollar's recent strength a burden." "Corn is also down as the good weather means there is less worry U.S. crops are under stress, and that crop development is positive." The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 75 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been harvested, up from 65 percent a week ago and close to a five-year average of 74 percent. Corn is under pressure on expectations that the majority of the crop in the U.S. Midwest will pass its key pollination phase without major stress. Egypt's state wheat buyer GASC on Tuesday said it bought 175,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia. U.S. wheat was not even offered in the tender, traders said. "The sentiment is quite bearish as the demand for U.S. products is falling," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji. "The Black Sea region is giving tough competition and a stronger U.S. dollar is making things worse." Strong demand for soybeans in China, the world's top importer, is underpinning prices of the oilseed. "Soybeans continue to see bargain-buying support after the recent price falls along with hopes more sales will be made to China," Rijkers said. "But gains are also being limited by the positive U.S. weather outlook." China's overseas purchases of soybeans in June rose to the second-highest monthly level on record. Grains prices at 1135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.50 -7.25 -1.38% -2.86% 545.65 21 CBOT corn 411.50 -6.00 -1.44% -1.08% 409.30 35 CBOT soy 997.50 -7.25 -0.72% -0.20% 983.69 45 CBOT rice $10.99 -$0.02 -0.14% +0.92% $10.54 67 WTI crude $50.30 -$0.56 -1.10% +0.30% $56.16 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.0932 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy: US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI: 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by David Evans)