SYDNEY, July 23 U.S. corn fell for a second
session on Thursday to hover close to a more than three-week
low, as forecasts for crop friendly weather eased any remaining
concerns of widespread yield losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.3
percent to $4.12-1/4 a bushel, having fallen 1.0 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a more than three-week low of
$4.10-1/4 a bushel.
* November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.97 a
bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* September wheat was little changed at $5.17 a
bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices
hit a one-month low.
* Corn around the Midwest was passing through its
yield-determining pollination phase in near ideal conditions in
many areas, with mild temperatures putting little stress on the
crop.
* Spot soybeans drew support from strength in the cash
market, where light farmer selling of soybeans caused processors
to boost their bids. Deferred soybean contracts fell on
improving crop conditions as fields in the eastern Midwest dried
out.
* Benign conditions weigh on wheat, which eased as the pace
of harvest in eastern growing areas increased.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose on Wednesday after its biggest fall in a
month the previous session, while sterling gained in response to
minutes from the Bank of England's last meeting that suggested
some policymakers support higher interest rates.
* Oil prices fell and U.S. crude settled below $50 a barrel
on Wednesday after government data showed crude inventories in
the United States rose last week and as a stronger dollar and
weaker global equities applied pressure.
* Wall Street declined for a second straight session on
Wednesday as the technology sector fell on disappointing results
from giants including Apple.
