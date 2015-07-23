SYDNEY, July 23 U.S. corn fell for a second session on Thursday to hover close to a more than three-week low, as forecasts for crop friendly weather eased any remaining concerns of widespread yield losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.12-1/4 a bushel, having fallen 1.0 percent in the previous session when prices hit a more than three-week low of $4.10-1/4 a bushel. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.97 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * September wheat was little changed at $5.17 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-month low. * Corn around the Midwest was passing through its yield-determining pollination phase in near ideal conditions in many areas, with mild temperatures putting little stress on the crop. * Spot soybeans drew support from strength in the cash market, where light farmer selling of soybeans caused processors to boost their bids. Deferred soybean contracts fell on improving crop conditions as fields in the eastern Midwest dried out. * Benign conditions weigh on wheat, which eased as the pace of harvest in eastern growing areas increased. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose on Wednesday after its biggest fall in a month the previous session, while sterling gained in response to minutes from the Bank of England's last meeting that suggested some policymakers support higher interest rates. * Oil prices fell and U.S. crude settled below $50 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed crude inventories in the United States rose last week and as a stronger dollar and weaker global equities applied pressure. * Wall Street declined for a second straight session on Wednesday as the technology sector fell on disappointing results from giants including Apple. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National activity index June 1400 Euro zone Flash consumer confidence July 1400 U.S. Leading index June Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.00 0.25 +0.05% -1.48% 545.56 23 CBOT corn 412.25 -1.25 -0.30% -1.26% 410.57 37 CBOT soy 997.00 1.50 +0.15% -0.77% 985.96 53 CBOT rice $11.14 $0.02 +0.18% +1.23% $10.58 75 WTI crude $49.23 $0.04 +0.08% -2.24% $55.72 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.736 -0.002 -0.23% -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)