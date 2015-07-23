* Corn has fallen for 4 out of 5 days due to ideal US weather * Soybeans up for third day on firmer U.S. cash market (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 23 Chicago corn lost more ground on Thursday, falling for the fourth out of five sessions, and was trading near a three-week low as benign weather across the U.S. Midwest raised hopes of bumper production. Soybeans rose for the third consecutive session as slow selling by farmers underpinned the cash market, while wheat ticked higher after dropping for the past nine days, hitting a one-month low in the previous session. Corn around the U.S. Midwest is passing through its yield-determining pollination phase in near ideal conditions in many areas, with mild temperatures putting little stress on the crop. "Weather forecasters are again adding more rain to their U.S. Corn Belt outlooks," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. "Corn crops in most places will benefit from the rain but some soggy locations in the east that need to dry out will be further delayed in doing so." Chicago Board Of Trade September corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.02 a bushel by 0241 GMT, having fallen nearly 1 percent in the previous session, when the price hit its lowest in more than three weeks at $3.99-3/4 a bushel. August soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.22 a bushel and September wheat gained 0.1 percent to $5.17-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-month low. Spot cash bids for soybeans and corn were mostly steady to firm in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, stabilising after recent jumps amid scarce farmer sales of both crops, dealers said. Soybean bids continued to creep higher on the Illinois and Mississippi rivers due to exporter demand at the U.S. Gulf and a fall in costs for barge freight at St. Louis. The wheat market remained under pressure from ample global supplies and lack of demand for U.S. wheat. Durum, the wheat used to make pasta, has fared better in dry conditions than other major crops in southeastern Alberta, crop tour scouts said on Wednesday. Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 6,000 wheat contracts and 6,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.25 0.50 +0.10% -1.43% 545.57 23 CBOT corn 412.50 -1.00 -0.24% -1.20% 410.58 37 CBOT soy 997.75 2.25 +0.23% -0.70% 985.98 53 CBOT rice $11.09 -$0.04 -0.31% +0.73% $10.58 72 WTI crude $49.29 $0.10 +0.20% -2.12% $55.72 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.095 $0.002 +0.17% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.738 0.001 +0.08% -0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Alan Raybould)