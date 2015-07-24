SYDNEY, July 24 U.S. corn fell more than 0.5
percent on Friday to hover close to a three-week low, with
prices on track for their biggest weekly loss in more than a
year, as crop friendly weather and sluggish demand dragged on
the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn is down more
than 4.5 percent so far this week, the biggest weekly fall since
early July last year. Prices were at $4.10-1/2 a bushel at 0138
GMT, near a three-week low of $4.08-1/2 hit on Thursday.
* November soybeans were down 0.3 percent, heading for
a 3 percent fall this week, the biggest such drop in 9 weeks.
* September wheat is down more than 6 percent for the
week, the biggest weekly drop since May.
* Much of the U.S. corn crop was progressing through its key
pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export sales
last week totaled 223,400 tonnes, below analyst expectations and
the smallest of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1,
2014.
* U.S. weekly soybean export sales in 2015/16 season were
pegged at 241,800 tonnes, below market forecasts.
* Traders said weak export demand and competition from
additional feeding sources keyed the selloff in soymeal.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered near one-week highs against the dollar
early on Friday as relief from Greece taking another step
towards a bailout prompted bouts of short-covering, while lower
U.S. debt yields put the greenback on the defensive versus the
yen.
* Brent crude settled at its lowest since April on Thursday
and U.S. crude fell into bear market territory and ended below
$49 a barrel for the first time since late March, as persistent
concerns about ample supply and shaky demand offset support from
the dollar's weakness.
* U.S. stocks fell for the third straight day on Thursday
after disappointing corporate results and forecasts added to
concerns about the U.S. profit outlook.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI flash July
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash July
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash July
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash July
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash July
1400 U.S. New home sales June
Grains prices at 0138 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 520.00 -1.50 -0.29% +0.63% 546.05 29
CBOT corn 410.50 -3.25 -0.79% -0.73% 411.78 37
CBOT soy 977.50 -3.00 -0.31% -1.81% 987.41 44
CBOT rice $11.12 $0.01 +0.05% +1.00% $10.58 72
WTI crude $48.82 $0.37 +0.76% -0.75% $55.30 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.000 +0.03% +0.47%
USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 -0.01% -0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)