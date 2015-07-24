SYDNEY, July 24 U.S. corn fell more than 0.5 percent on Friday to hover close to a three-week low, with prices on track for their biggest weekly loss in more than a year, as crop friendly weather and sluggish demand dragged on the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn is down more than 4.5 percent so far this week, the biggest weekly fall since early July last year. Prices were at $4.10-1/2 a bushel at 0138 GMT, near a three-week low of $4.08-1/2 hit on Thursday. * November soybeans were down 0.3 percent, heading for a 3 percent fall this week, the biggest such drop in 9 weeks. * September wheat is down more than 6 percent for the week, the biggest weekly drop since May. * Much of the U.S. corn crop was progressing through its key pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export sales last week totaled 223,400 tonnes, below analyst expectations and the smallest of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1, 2014. * U.S. weekly soybean export sales in 2015/16 season were pegged at 241,800 tonnes, below market forecasts. * Traders said weak export demand and competition from additional feeding sources keyed the selloff in soymeal. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near one-week highs against the dollar early on Friday as relief from Greece taking another step towards a bailout prompted bouts of short-covering, while lower U.S. debt yields put the greenback on the defensive versus the yen. * Brent crude settled at its lowest since April on Thursday and U.S. crude fell into bear market territory and ended below $49 a barrel for the first time since late March, as persistent concerns about ample supply and shaky demand offset support from the dollar's weakness. * U.S. stocks fell for the third straight day on Thursday after disappointing corporate results and forecasts added to concerns about the U.S. profit outlook. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI flash July 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash July 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash July 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash July 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash July 1400 U.S. New home sales June Grains prices at 0138 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 520.00 -1.50 -0.29% +0.63% 546.05 29 CBOT corn 410.50 -3.25 -0.79% -0.73% 411.78 37 CBOT soy 977.50 -3.00 -0.31% -1.81% 987.41 44 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.01 +0.05% +1.00% $10.58 72 WTI crude $48.82 $0.37 +0.76% -0.75% $55.30 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.000 +0.03% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 -0.01% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)