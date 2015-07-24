* Corn down 4.6 pct for week, biggest weekly loss since July
2014
* Soybeans under pressure from fund selling, weak demand
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 24 U.S. corn futures edged lower
on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly
decline in a year as ideal weather boosts crops in the critical
yield determining phase, raising hopes of another year of bumper
supplies.
Soybeans slid for a second session, while wheat struggled
near one-month lows on lack of demand for expensive U.S. grains.
Chicago Board Of Trade September corn is down 4.6
percent this week, the biggest weekly fall since July last year.
Prices were at $4.00-3/4 a bushel at 0253 GMT, near a three-week
low of $3.98-1/2 hit on Thursday.
August soybeans were down 0.3 percent at $10.07-1/4 a
bushel, heading for a third week of decline.
September wheat slipped 0.05 percent to $5.21-1/4 a
bushel, hovering just above a one-month low of $5.15-1/4 hit
this week. Prices are on track for a nearly 6 percent weekly
drop - the biggest such decline since May.
"Everybody was trying to speculate that there might be
issues around the corn crop but things are improving," said Ole
Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.
"How much more lower for corn, may be 20 cents and for wheat
it is another 50 cents."
Much of the U.S. corn crop was progressing through its key
pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export sales
last week totalled 223,400 tonnes, below analyst expectations
and the smallest of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1,
2014.
U.S. weekly soybean export sales in 2015/16 season were
pegged at 241,800 tonnes, below market forecasts.
The popularity of U.S. soybeans is slipping on the export
market as a myriad of problems with the crop throughout the
spring and early summer, coupled with strong domestic demand
from processors, pushed prices higher, traders and analysts
said.
Falling soymeal futures added more pressure to the soybean
market on Thursday. Traders said weak export demand and
competition from additional feeding sources keyed the selloff in
soymeal.
Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds
were net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even in
corn.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)