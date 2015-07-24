* Corn down 4.6 pct for week, biggest weekly loss since July 2014

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 24 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly decline in a year as ideal weather boosts crops in the critical yield determining phase, raising hopes of another year of bumper supplies.

Soybeans slid for a second session, while wheat struggled near one-month lows on lack of demand for expensive U.S. grains.

Chicago Board Of Trade September corn is down 4.6 percent this week, the biggest weekly fall since July last year. Prices were at $4.00-3/4 a bushel at 0253 GMT, near a three-week low of $3.98-1/2 hit on Thursday.

August soybeans were down 0.3 percent at $10.07-1/4 a bushel, heading for a third week of decline.

September wheat slipped 0.05 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel, hovering just above a one-month low of $5.15-1/4 hit this week. Prices are on track for a nearly 6 percent weekly drop - the biggest such decline since May.

"Everybody was trying to speculate that there might be issues around the corn crop but things are improving," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

"How much more lower for corn, may be 20 cents and for wheat it is another 50 cents."

Much of the U.S. corn crop was progressing through its key pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export sales last week totalled 223,400 tonnes, below analyst expectations and the smallest of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1, 2014.

U.S. weekly soybean export sales in 2015/16 season were pegged at 241,800 tonnes, below market forecasts.

The popularity of U.S. soybeans is slipping on the export market as a myriad of problems with the crop throughout the spring and early summer, coupled with strong domestic demand from processors, pushed prices higher, traders and analysts said.

Falling soymeal futures added more pressure to the soybean market on Thursday. Traders said weak export demand and competition from additional feeding sources keyed the selloff in soymeal.

Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even in corn. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)