* Forecasts for crop-friendly weather offset output worries * Wheat falls to near five-week low * Soybeans hit one-month low, drop 9 out of 10 sessions (Updates prices, table) By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 27 U.S. corn futures fell 3 percent on Monday to hit a one-month low as forecasts for crop-friendly weather offset concerns of widespread production shortfalls. Wheat fell more than 1 percent to hit a near five-week low, while soybeans dropped nearly 1.5 percent to hit more than a four-week trough. Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures, the most actively traded contract, was down 2.92 percent to $3.91 a bushel by 0534 GMT, just above the session low of $3.90-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since June 25. "The December (contract) has now given up more than half of the peak weather premium levels," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Weather forecasters expect largely helpful weather in the U.S. Corn Belt for the next week or so. The market seems to be regaining confidence as have the weather forecasters, that the wettest weather for this season is behind them." The improved weather outlook comes as much of the U.S. corn crop pollinates, a crucial stage for determining corn yield. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will report the latest weekly condition report at the close of trade on Monday, where the recent ideal crop weather is expected to be reflected. The United States is the world's top corn producer and exporter. November soybeans fell 1.1 percent to $9.54-1/4 a bushel, near the session low of $9.50 a bushel - lowest since June 23. Soybeans have dropped for nine sessions out of 10. September wheat fell 1 percent to $5.06-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $5.04-1/4, the lowest since June 22. Wheat closed down 1.9 percent on Friday. Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0534 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 506.50 -5.25 -1.03% -2.88% 545.68 25 CBOT corn 391.00 -11.75 -2.92% -5.50% 412.16 24 CBOT soy 954.25 -10.75 -1.11% -2.68% 988.22 31 CBOT rice $10.96 -$0.08 -0.77% -1.35% $10.64 57 WTI crude $47.88 -$0.26 -0.54% -1.18% $54.87 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.003 +0.24% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.729 0.001 +0.15% -0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)