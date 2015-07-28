SINGAPORE, July 28 Chicago corn futures edged up on Tuesday, after suffering its biggest one-day decline since September 2013 in the previous session due to pressure from ideal weather for crop development across the U.S. grain belt. Soybeans rose after dropping almost 6 percent over the last three sessions, while wheat firmed following a drop to one-month low on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * It is back to perfect weather for U.S. corn and soybeans as forecasts are calling for scattered showers for the grain belt over the next 10 days. Excessive rains had raised concerns about crop development with corn rallying almost 18 percent in June. * The condition of U.S. corn improved slightly last week with 70 percent of the crop rated good to excellent as compared with 69 percent a week ago, although it was well below last year's 75 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday. * For soybeans, the USDA said 62 percent of the crop was in good to excellent condition, same as last week but below pervious year's 71 percent. * There were some weekend rains in areas west of the Mississippi River which relieved parched growing areas. Additionally, forecasts for drier conditions and cooler-than-usual temperatures in the East were expected to help shepherd the crops through development during the next week to 10 days. * Corn and soybean spot basis bids around the U.S. Midwest were steady to higher on Monday as futures prices plunged and farmer selling remained quiet, grain dealers said. * Farmers remained on the sidelines during the sell-off, delaying sales of existing supplies and what they intended to harvest this autumn in the hopes that prices rebound. * The wheat market is facing headwinds on a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a lack of demand. * The USDA said 85 percent of the winter crop has been harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher than an 80 percent average of the last five years. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held firm in early trade on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later this session. * Crude oil futures hit four-month lows on Monday after a steep drop in China's stock markets sparked concern about the economic health of the world's biggest energy consumer, while evidence of a growing crude glut mounted. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index May 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash July 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index July Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.75 1.25 +0.25% -1.56% 545.85 26 CBOT corn 384.50 1.00 +0.26% -4.53% 412.48 23 CBOT soy 938.50 5.25 +0.56% -2.75% 988.29 28 CBOT rice $10.97 $0.00 +0.05% -0.72% $10.67 57 WTI crude $47.13 -$0.26 -0.55% -2.10% $54.44 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.000 +0.02% +1.01% USD/AUD 0.728 0.001 +0.18% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)