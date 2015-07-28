SINGAPORE, July 28 Chicago corn futures edged up
on Tuesday, after suffering its biggest one-day decline since
September 2013 in the previous session due to pressure from
ideal weather for crop development across the U.S. grain belt.
Soybeans rose after dropping almost 6 percent over the last
three sessions, while wheat firmed following a drop to one-month
low on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* It is back to perfect weather for U.S. corn and soybeans
as forecasts are calling for scattered showers for the grain
belt over the next 10 days. Excessive rains had raised concerns
about crop development with corn rallying almost 18
percent in June.
* The condition of U.S. corn improved slightly last week
with 70 percent of the crop rated good to excellent as compared
with 69 percent a week ago, although it was well below last
year's 75 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after
the market closed on Monday.
* For soybeans, the USDA said 62 percent of the crop was in
good to excellent condition, same as last week but below
pervious year's 71 percent.
* There were some weekend rains in areas west of the
Mississippi River which relieved parched growing areas.
Additionally, forecasts for drier conditions and
cooler-than-usual temperatures in the East were expected to help
shepherd the crops through development during the next week to
10 days.
* Corn and soybean spot basis bids around the U.S. Midwest
were steady to higher on Monday as futures prices plunged and
farmer selling remained quiet, grain dealers said.
* Farmers remained on the sidelines during the sell-off,
delaying sales of existing supplies and what they intended to
harvest this autumn in the hopes that prices rebound.
* The wheat market is facing headwinds on a rapidly
progressing U.S. harvest and a lack of demand.
* The USDA said 85 percent of the winter crop has been
harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher than an 80
percent average of the last five years.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen held firm in early trade on Tuesday, as
investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting beginning later this session.
* Crude oil futures hit four-month lows on Monday after a
steep drop in China's stock markets sparked concern about the
economic health of the world's biggest energy consumer, while
evidence of a growing crude glut mounted.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index May
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash July
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index July
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 503.75 1.25 +0.25% -1.56% 545.85 26
CBOT corn 384.50 1.00 +0.26% -4.53% 412.48 23
CBOT soy 938.50 5.25 +0.56% -2.75% 988.29 28
CBOT rice $10.97 $0.00 +0.05% -0.72% $10.67 57
WTI crude $47.13 -$0.26 -0.55% -2.10% $54.44 14
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.000 +0.02% +1.01%
USD/AUD 0.728 0.001 +0.18% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)