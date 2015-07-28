* U.S. corn loses more ground, falls to 1-month low
* Soybeans up after deep losses, wheat ticks higher
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 28 Chicago corn futures slid for
a third consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-month low with
pressure from ideal weather across the U.S. Midwest that is
boosting crop development.
Soybeans rose after dropping nearly 6 percent over the last
three sessions, while wheat firmed following a drop to one-month
low on Monday.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn slid as much
as 0.4 percent to $3.71-1/2 a bushel by 0252 GMT, weakest since
June 25. August soybeans gained 0.9 percent to $9.70 a
bushel, September wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.02-3/4.
"The Brazilian corn crop has been pretty good and now U.S.
weather conditions are improving," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "Things are
looking favourable for bumper global supplies."
It is back to perfect weather for U.S. corn and soybeans as
forecasts are calling for scattered showers for the grain belt
over the next 10 days. Excessive rain had raised concerns about
crop development, with corn rallying 18 percent in June.
The condition of U.S. corn improved slightly last week with
70 percent of the crop rated good to excellent as compared with
69 percent the week before, although it was still well below the
75 percent seen a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) said after the market closed on Monday.
For soybeans, the USDA said 62 percent of the crop was in
good to excellent condition, same as last week but below the
previous year's 71 percent.
Weekend rains in some areas west of the Mississippi River
relieved parched growing areas, while forecasts for drier
conditions and cooler-than-usual temperatures in the East were
expected to help shepherd crops through development during the
next week to 10 days.
Corn and soybean spot basis bids around the U.S. Midwest
were steady to higher on Monday as futures prices plunged and
farmers held back from the market, grain dealers said.
Farmers remained on the sidelines during the futures
sell-off, delaying sales of existing supplies and what they
intended to harvest this autumn in the hope that prices rebound.
The wheat market is facing headwinds on a rapidly
progressing U.S. harvest and a lack of demand.
The USDA said 85 percent of the winter wheat crop has been
harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher than an 80
percent average of the last five years.
Prices at 0252 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 502.75 0.25 +0.05% -1.76% 545.82 25
CBOT corn 382.50 -1.00 -0.26% -5.03% 412.42 21
CBOT soy 942.50 9.25 +0.99% -2.33% 988.43 31
CBOT rice $11.00 $0.04 +0.32% -0.45% $10.67 59
WTI crude $47.08 -$0.31 -0.65% -2.20% $54.44 14
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.108 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.91%
USD/AUD 0.730 0.003 +0.41% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)