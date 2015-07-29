SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Wednesday as end-user demand underpinned the market after prices slid to a one-month low earlier this week. Corn futures continued to struggle, falling for six out of nine sessions as near-perfect weather weighed on prices while wheat slid under harvest pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans received further support from a U.S. agriculture department report on Monday that showed national good-to-excellent ratings for the crop held steady compared with market expectations for a slight bump. * The USDA said 62 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in good to excellent condition, same as last week, but below the previous year's 71 percent. * Forecasts are for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt over the next 10 days are seen boosting the corn and soybean crops. Excessive rain had raised concerns about crop development, with corn rallying 18 percent in June. * Spring wheat yield prospects are the strongest in years in southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. * The USDA said 85 percent of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher than an 80 percent average of the last five years. * Corn and soybean spot basis bids around the U.S. Midwest were mostly steady to firm on Tuesday as farmer selling remained light despite a rebound in futures markets from one-month lows. * Argentine crushing plants processed a record 18.5 million tonnes of soybeans in the first six months of the year, 0.9 percent more than in the same period of 2014, the Agricultural Ministry said on Tuesday. * Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans, expects 2014-15 production of the oilseed to set a record 60.8 million tonnes, translating into more derivative products, like soymeal and soyoil. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares attempted a rebound on Wednesday on hopes that Beijing could stem the rout in its markets without damage to the economy, though caution was the watchword ahead of a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Aug 0645 France Consumer confidence Jul 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Jun 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 509.25 -1.50 -0.29% +1.34% 546.58 34 CBOT corn 383.25 -2.25 -0.58% -0.07% 412.86 24 CBOT soy 945.25 0.50 +0.05% +1.29% 988.84 34 CBOT rice $10.98 $0.00 +0.00% -0.59% $10.67 58 WTI crude $47.80 -$0.18 -0.38% +0.87% $54.06 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.12% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.734 0.001 +0.11% +1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)