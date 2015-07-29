SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a
second session on Wednesday as end-user demand underpinned the
market after prices slid to a one-month low earlier this week.
Corn futures continued to struggle, falling for six out of
nine sessions as near-perfect weather weighed on prices while
wheat slid under harvest pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybeans received further support from a U.S. agriculture
department report on Monday that showed national
good-to-excellent ratings for the crop held steady compared with
market expectations for a slight bump.
* The USDA said 62 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in
good to excellent condition, same as last week, but below the
previous year's 71 percent.
* Forecasts are for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt
over the next 10 days are seen boosting the corn and soybean
crops. Excessive rain had raised concerns about crop
development, with corn rallying 18 percent in June.
* Spring wheat yield prospects are the strongest in years in
southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota
and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday.
* The USDA said 85 percent of the winter wheat crop has been
harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher than an 80
percent average of the last five years.
* Corn and soybean spot basis bids around the U.S. Midwest
were mostly steady to firm on Tuesday as farmer selling remained
light despite a rebound in futures markets from one-month lows.
* Argentine crushing plants processed a record 18.5 million
tonnes of soybeans in the first six months of the year, 0.9
percent more than in the same period of 2014, the Agricultural
Ministry said on Tuesday.
* Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans, expects
2014-15 production of the oilseed to set a record 60.8 million
tonnes, translating into more derivative products, like soymeal
and soyoil.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares attempted a rebound on Wednesday on hopes
that Beijing could stem the rout in its markets without damage
to the economy, though caution was the watchword ahead of a
policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Aug
0645 France Consumer confidence Jul
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Jun
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
Grains prices at 0028 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 509.25 -1.50 -0.29% +1.34% 546.58 34
CBOT corn 383.25 -2.25 -0.58% -0.07% 412.86 24
CBOT soy 945.25 0.50 +0.05% +1.29% 988.84 34
CBOT rice $10.98 $0.00 +0.00% -0.59% $10.67 58
WTI crude $47.80 -$0.18 -0.38% +0.87% $54.06 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.12% -0.18%
USD/AUD 0.734 0.001 +0.11% +1.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)