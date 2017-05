* U.S. soybeans rise 0.3 pct on end-user demand, wheat eases * Corn resumes downward trend as ideal weather aids U.S. crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by end-user demand after prices slid to a one-month low earlier in the week. Corn futures continued to struggle as near-perfect weather weighed on prices while wheat slid under pressure from what looks to be a good harvest. Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.76-3/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT while September wheat slid 0.2 percent to $5.10 a bushel. September corn gave up 0.7 percent to $3.72-1/2 a bushel, not far from Tuesday's one-month low of $3.70 a bushel. "Fundamentals are bearish for U.S. corn and we could see some more downside before the market stabilises," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "September corn could fall to $3.60 next week if weather remains benign. A pick-up in demand at these prices could provide a floor for corn prices." Soybeans received further support from a U.S. agriculture department report on Monday that showed national good-to-excellent ratings for the crop held steady compared with market expectations for a slight bump. The USDA said 62 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition, the same as last week although below the previous year's 71 percent. Forecasts for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt over the next 10 days are seen boosting the corn and soybean crops. Excessive rain had raised concerns about crop development, with corn rallying 18 percent in June. Spring wheat yield prospects are the strongest in years in southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. The USDA said 85 percent of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher than the 80 percent average of the last five years. Corn and soybean spot basis bids around the U.S. Midwest were mostly steady to firm on Tuesday as farmer selling remained light despite a rebound in futures markets from one-month lows. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.00 -0.75 -0.15% +1.49% 546.61 35 CBOT corn 382.75 -2.75 -0.71% -0.20% 412.84 23 CBOT soy 945.75 1.00 +0.11% +1.34% 988.86 35 CBOT rice $11.07 $0.09 +0.82% +0.23% $10.68 64 WTI crude $47.85 -$0.13 -0.27% +0.97% $54.07 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.002 +0.19% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.733 0.000 -0.04% +0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and Alan Raybould)