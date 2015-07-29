* Good U.S. harvest prospects return to focus * Falls resume after bargain-buying spike (Writes through with renewed price weakness, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans resumed their recent falls on Wednesday after rising on bargain-buying on Tuesday, with prices again around one-month lows as attention returned to the good U.S. harvest outlook. "Wheat, corn and soybeans are again weaker today as the market's attention has returned to the good U.S. crop prospects with near perfect weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest for corn and partly for wheat," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Soybeans are also being weakened by the positive U.S. crop prospects." Chicago Board of Trade September wheat dropped 0.6 percent to $5.07-1/4 a bushel at 0951 GMT, close to Monday's one-month low of $5.01-1/4 a bushel. September corn fell 0.9 percent to $3.71-1/2 a bushel, after touching $3.69 a bushel, its lowest since June 25. August soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.72-1/2 a bushel. "We have received positive U.S. crop condition reports this week," Rijkers said. "The U.S. harvest outlook remains overall favourable with good supplies on the horizon." Forecasts for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt over the next 10 days are seen boosting the corn and soybean crops. Spring wheat yield prospects are the strongest in years in southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave an overall positive view of U.S. harvest prospects in its weekly crop progress reports on Monday. "We are also seeing some end of the month selling of soybean contracts by some investors following the price rises on Tuesday with some investors taking new positions," Rijkers said. "I think that the weather in U.S. grain belts will continue to be the major market factor in coming weeks." Chicago September corn could fall to $3.60 next week if weather remains good, said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Fundamentals are bearish for U.S. corn and we could see some more downside before the market stabilises," said Gokon. Grains prices at 0951 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.25 -3.50 -0.69% +0.95% 546.52 33 CBOT corn 381.75 -3.75 -0.97% -0.46% 412.81 23 CBOT soy 942.75 -2.00 -0.21% +1.02% 988.76 32 CBOT rice $11.08 $0.10 +0.87% +1.05% $10.71 65 WTI crude $47.82 -$0.16 -0.33% +0.91% $54.06 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1065 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Mark Potter)