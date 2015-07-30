* Soybeans rise on concerns over lower planted area * Corn falls for 2nd day as perfect weather aids crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 30 Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Thursday, rising 2.6 percent in three consecutive sessions on concerns over a smaller planted area and ahead of the crop's key phase of development. Corn edged lower, adding to last session's 1.9 percent decline as forecasts of favourable weather boosted hopes of near record yields, while wheat eased further after dropping almost 3 percent in the last session. "Weather premium is coming out of corn but for soybeans August is the critical month, so weather premium can't be taken out just yet," said one agricultural commodities analyst. "There are concerns about lower acreage." Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.86 a bushel by 0203 GMT, while September corn lost 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gave up 0.1 percent to 4.96 a bushel. With soybean yields largely determined in August and concerns about lower planted area in the U.S. Midwest, there is still uncertainty about the crop size. Bull-spreading, in which traders buy the nearby month and sell deferred contracts, and tight cash markets also underpinned Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans. Forecasts for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt over the next 10 days are seen boosting corn and soybean crops. Still, U.S. soybean prices could come under pressure as South America's exports are on track to dominate sales to top buyer China for a record period this year. This is threatening to displace U.S. exports during what is traditionally the peak sales time for rival North American shipments. Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were even in soybeans and sold a net 8,000 wheat contracts. The wheat market is under pressure as U.S. supplies remain uncompetitive. "U.S. wheat export prices haven't changed, in fact basis are going up and this is making U.S. wheat less competitive as European export prices have fallen," the analyst said. "It tells you that futures have to do more work to make U.S. wheat competitive." Spring wheat has good yield potential in west-central North Dakota, aided by early planting, scouts on one leg of an annual crop tour said on Wednesday. Crop scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's tour travelling one route in west-central North Dakota made six stops, mostly in McLean County, and projected an average yield of 65.1 bushels per acre (bpa), well above the tour's year-ago average for the same route near 48.5 bpa. Grains prices at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.00 -0.25 -0.05% -2.89% 546.13 29 CBOT corn 377.75 -0.50 -0.13% -2.01% 412.68 22 CBOT soy 946.50 3.25 +0.34% +0.19% 988.78 42 CBOT rice $11.14 -$0.07 -0.58% +1.41% $10.75 65 WTI crude $48.98 $0.19 +0.39% +2.08% $53.73 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.80% USD/AUD 0.732 0.003 +0.36% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)