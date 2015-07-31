SYDNEY, July 31 U.S. soybeans held steady on Friday, though the oilseed was heading for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, as the market weighed up whether signs of growing export demand would start to erode ample supplies more quickly. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans were trading down more than 1.5 percent for the week, after losing nearly 8 percent over the last four weeks. * December corn was up around 0.5 percent at $3.84-3/4 a bushel, but was heading for a drop of nearly 4.5 percent for the week, the third straight weekly slide. * Corn touched a five-week low of $3.75-3/4 a bushel on Thursday. * September wheat down more than 2.5 percent for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly fall. * Wheat fell to a five-week low of $4.93-1/4 a bushel on Thursday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday morning that old-crop export sales totalled 416,700 tonnes in the latest week, above the range of forecasts for 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes. * Uncertainty about weather in the U.S. Midwest during the next month lent additional support to soybeans. Harvest yields for soybeans are typically determined during August. * Crop scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states projected spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre, the biggest forecast ever for the tour MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to a one-week high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as news of faster U.S. economic growth in the second quarter supported expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as September. * Crude futures settled down on Thursday, pressured by a rally in the dollar which countered bullish sentiment from a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles that was much steeper than expected. * Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as investors digested ho-hum corporate earnings and new data showed that the economy grew more quickly in the second quarter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales June 0645 France Consumer spending June 0900 Euro zone Inflation July 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate June 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI July Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.75 1.25 +0.25% +0.30% 546.28 30 CBOT corn 384.75 1.00 +0.26% +1.72% 413.13 31 CBOT soy 950.50 0.50 +0.05% +0.77% 988.73 46 CBOT rice $11.44 $0.00 +0.00% +2.10% $10.80 80 WTI crude $48.52 $0.00 +0.00% -0.55% $53.32 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.001 +0.11% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.730 0.001 +0.07% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)