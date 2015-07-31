* Wheat down more than 18 pct for July * Corn set for monthly loss of more than 10 pct * Soybeans firm, looks to finish month down 8 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 31 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5 percent on Friday, rebounding from a five-week low, though the grain is poised to record its biggest one-month fall in more than four years as ample global supply weighs on the market. Corn rose more than 0.5 percent but was poised to record monthly losses in excess of 10 percent, while soybeans edged lower despite uncertainty over U.S. production. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.6 percent to $4.99-1/2 a bushel by 0249 GMT, having closed little changed in the previous session when prices hit a five-week low. However, wheat is poised to finish July down more than 18 percent as U.S. harvest pressure and poor export prospects offset concerns over dry weather in other major export nations. "The dryness issues in parts of Europe, Canada and Argentina remain but that is not leaving the market on the precipice of new crop downgrades," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients. Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states projected spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre, the biggest forecast ever for the tour. December corn rose 0.78 percent to $3.86-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.45 percent in the previous session after touching a five-week low of $3.75-3/4 a bushel. Despite edging up for two sessions, corn is set to finish July down more than 10 percent, the biggest monthly slide for the December contract, as any lingering weather concerns erode. November soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $9.51-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.72 percent in the previous session. Analysts said the oilseed was drawing support from uncertainty over U.S. production over the next month and stronger than expected U.S. export figures. Harvest yields for soybeans are typically determined during August, but updated weather models have clouded the outlook. Still, despite the production concerns, soybeans are down more than 8 percent for the month amid ample global supplies. Grains prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.50 3.00 +0.60% +0.65% 546.34 32 CBOT corn 386.75 3.00 +0.78% +2.25% 413.20 34 CBOT soy 951.25 1.25 +0.13% +0.85% 988.76 46 CBOT rice $11.39 -$0.04 -0.39% +1.70% $10.80 75 WTI crude $48.22 -$0.30 -0.62% -1.17% $53.31 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.001 +0.08% -0.40% USD/AUD 0.729 0.000 +0.05% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)