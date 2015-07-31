* Wheat down more than 18 pct for July
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 31 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5
percent on Friday, rebounding from a five-week low, though the
grain is poised to record its biggest one-month fall in more
than four years as ample global supply weighs on the market.
Corn rose more than 0.5 percent but was poised to record
monthly losses in excess of 10 percent, while soybeans edged
lower despite uncertainty over U.S. production.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.6
percent to $4.99-1/2 a bushel by 0249 GMT, having closed little
changed in the previous session when prices hit a five-week low.
However, wheat is poised to finish July down more than 18
percent as U.S. harvest pressure and poor export prospects
offset concerns over dry weather in other major export nations.
"The dryness issues in parts of Europe, Canada and Argentina
remain but that is not leaving the market on the precipice of
new crop downgrades," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients.
Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual
three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states projected
spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre, the
biggest forecast ever for the tour.
December corn rose 0.78 percent to $3.86-3/4 a bushel,
having closed up 1.45 percent in the previous session after
touching a five-week low of $3.75-3/4 a bushel.
Despite edging up for two sessions, corn is set to finish
July down more than 10 percent, the biggest monthly slide for
the December contract, as any lingering weather concerns erode.
November soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $9.51-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.72 percent in the previous session.
Analysts said the oilseed was drawing support from
uncertainty over U.S. production over the next month and
stronger than expected U.S. export figures.
Harvest yields for soybeans are typically determined during
August, but updated weather models have clouded the outlook.
Still, despite the production concerns, soybeans are down
more than 8 percent for the month amid ample global supplies.
Grains prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 499.50 3.00 +0.60% +0.65% 546.34 32
CBOT corn 386.75 3.00 +0.78% +2.25% 413.20 34
CBOT soy 951.25 1.25 +0.13% +0.85% 988.76 46
CBOT rice $11.39 -$0.04 -0.39% +1.70% $10.80 75
WTI crude $48.22 -$0.30 -0.62% -1.17% $53.31 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.001 +0.08% -0.40%
USD/AUD 0.729 0.000 +0.05% +0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
