* Chicago wheat down more than 18 pct for July

* French wheat harvest exceeds last year's pace

* Chicago corn set for monthly loss of about 10 pct (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, July 31 U.S. wheat and corn prices edged away from the prior session's five-week lows on Friday but remained on track for heavy monthly losses weighed by plentiful supplies and sluggish demand.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 1.1 percent to $5.02 a bushel by 1111 GMT, edging away from the prior session's five-week low of $4.93-3/4. It remained on track, however, for a monthly loss of more than 18 percent.

"It remains tough to be bullish on wheat as there is ample supply and weak demand," David Sheppard, managing director of UK merchant Gleadell said.

Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states projected spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre, the biggest forecast ever for the tour.

Steep losses in Chinese stocks have also contributed to this month's sell-off in grain markets, raising fears a slowing economy could curb demand.

December milling wheat in Paris was up 0.1 percent at 185.25 euros a tonne. The contract had dipped to a five-week low of 182.75 euros on Thursday.

Dealers noted the wheat harvest in top EU producer France continued to make good progress.

French farmers had harvested 70 percent of their soft wheat by July 27, up from 60 percent a week earlier and 65 percent at the same point last year, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

CBOT December corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.85-1/2 a bushel. The contract had dipped to a five-week low of $3.75-3/4 a bushel on Thursday.

Dealers said weather in the United States, the top corn producer, remained generally favourable while the outlook had improved in number two grower China.

"Weather forecasters continue to expect benign to helpful weather in the U.S. Corn Belt," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a market note.

The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for China's corn crop by 5 million tonnes to 225 million tonnes.

Despite edging up for two sessions, corn is set to finish July down around 10 percent.

CBOT November soybeans were up a marginal 0.1 percent to $9.50-1/2 a bushel. The contract remained on track, however, for a monthly loss of about eight percent. (Editing by William Hardy)