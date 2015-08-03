SYDNEY, Aug 3 U.S. soybeans fell on Monday to
hit a near one-week low as prices came under pressure from
Chinese cancellations, while wheat and corn also eased.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.4
percent to $9.36-1/4 a bushel, near the session low of $9.36 a
bushel - the lowest since July 28. Soybeans closed down 1
percent on Friday.
* December corn fell 0.8 percent to $3.78-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session.
* September wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.97-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday.
* Private exporters reported that Chinese buyers canceled a
deal to buy 200,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery during
the 2014/15 crop year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on
Friday morning.
* Wheat under pressure from constrained demand for U.S.
supplies amid plentiful global supplies and cheaper offerings
from competitors in the Black Sea region.
* USDA on Friday said private exporters reported deals to
ship 126,900 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations during
the 2015-16 crop year.
* Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual
three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states on Thursday
forecast spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre,
the biggest forecast ever for the tour.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed on the backfoot early on Monday after
suffering a setback late last week when subdued wage growth
clouded the outlook on the timing for an interest rate hike.
* U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday in Asian trading as
unexpectedly slow Chinese factory growth in July raised demand
concerns, while oil markets were also weighed down by OPEC's
record monthly output.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final July
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final July
1230 U.S. Personal consumption June
1400 U.S. Construction spending June
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI July
Grains prices at 0042 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.75 -1.50 -0.30% +0.25% 546.46 31
CBOT corn 378.25 -3.00 -0.79% -1.43% 413.22 28
CBOT soy 936.25 -4.00 -0.43% -1.45% 987.97 39
CBOT rice $11.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.70% $10.85 81
WTI crude $46.81 -$0.31 -0.66% -3.52% $52.85 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.39%
USD/AUD 0.730 0.000 -0.04% +0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)