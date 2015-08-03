* Corn down 0.9 pct, soy falls 0.3 pct on ideal weather * Wheat near 6-week low on plentiful world supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 3 U.S. soybeans and corn futures slid for a second session on Monday due to forecasts of near-perfect weather across the U.S. Midwest, which promises bumper supplies. Wheat lost ground to hover near last week's six-week low as the market continued to struggle due to abundant global supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans slid 0.3 percent to $9.77-1/2 a bushel by 0251 GMT and the new-crop November contract hit a near-one-week low of $9.35 a bushel. September corn lost 0.9 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.4 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel. Wheat touched $4.93-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since June 22. "Everybody was worried about too much rainfall but overall the weather has been largely favourable," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "The U.S. corn crop is expected to be very good and soybeans should do all right, too." Hefty harvest expectations have weighed on corn after near-ideal weather for crop development around the U.S. Midwest throughout the critical yield-determining month of July. For soybean, which mature later than corn, August weather will be crucial. There was additional pressure on soybeans from cancellations by Chinese buyers. Private exporters reported that Chinese buyers cancelled a deal to buy 200,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery during the 2014/15 crop year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday. Wheat is being weighed down by constrained demand for U.S. shipments amid plentiful global supplies and cheaper offers from competitors in the Black Sea region. Still, the USDA said private exporters reported deals to ship 126,900 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations during the 2015-16 crop year. Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states on Thursday forecast spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre, the highest forecast ever for the tour. Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July. 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 4.00 +0.81% +0.86% 546.38 31 CBOT corn 385.25 1.50 +0.39% +1.85% 413.15 27 CBOT soy 941.75 -8.25 -0.87% -0.16% 988.44 38 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.02 +0.13% +2.23% $10.80 82 WTI crude $47.83 -$0.69 -1.42% -1.42% $52.88 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.004 +0.40% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.730 0.001 +0.15% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)