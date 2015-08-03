* Corn down 0.9 pct, soy falls 0.3 pct on ideal weather
* Wheat near 6-week low on plentiful world supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 U.S. soybeans and corn futures
slid for a second session on Monday due to forecasts of
near-perfect weather across the U.S. Midwest, which promises
bumper supplies.
Wheat lost ground to hover near last week's six-week low as
the market continued to struggle due to abundant global
supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans slid 0.3
percent to $9.77-1/2 a bushel by 0251 GMT and the new-crop
November contract hit a near-one-week low of $9.35 a
bushel.
September corn lost 0.9 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel
and wheat slid 0.4 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel. Wheat
touched $4.93-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since June
22.
"Everybody was worried about too much rainfall but overall
the weather has been largely favourable," said Phin Ziebell, an
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "The U.S.
corn crop is expected to be very good and soybeans should do all
right, too."
Hefty harvest expectations have weighed on corn after
near-ideal weather for crop development around the U.S. Midwest
throughout the critical yield-determining month of July. For
soybean, which mature later than corn, August weather will be
crucial.
There was additional pressure on soybeans from cancellations
by Chinese buyers.
Private exporters reported that Chinese buyers cancelled a
deal to buy 200,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery during
the 2014/15 crop year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
said on Friday.
Wheat is being weighed down by constrained demand for U.S.
shipments amid plentiful global supplies and cheaper offers from
competitors in the Black Sea region.
Still, the USDA said private exporters reported deals to
ship 126,900 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations during
the 2015-16 crop year.
Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual
three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states on Thursday
forecast spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre,
the highest forecast ever for the tour.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to July. 28, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
