* European wheat harvest underlines ample global supply
* Grains also curbed by China-fuelled commodity selling
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Chicago corn and soybean futures slid for
a second straight session on Monday as favourable weather in the U.S. Midwest
eased crop concerns, while fresh worries about flagging Chinese growth led to a
broad retreat in commodity markets.
Wheat lost ground to touch a new six-week low as the prospect of another
season of ample global production weighed on prices.
Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans slid 0.5 percent to $9.75-3/4 a
bushel by 1140 GMT, while September corn lost 1.5 percent to $3.65-1/2 a
bushel.
September wheat slid 1.1 percent to $4.93-3/4 a bushel, after earlier
hitting its lowest since June 22 at $4.92-3/4.
In Europe, December milling wheat on Euronext also touched its
lowest since June 22 at 182.00 euros a tonne as the market felt additional
pressure from an advancing French harvest.
After torrential rain earlier in the season had raised the risk that plants
would be damaged and some soybean plantings might be abandoned, conditions last
month improved and the weather outlook for early August was also moderate.
"Everybody was worried about too much rainfall but overall the weather has
been largely favourable," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank.
"The U.S. corn crop is expected to be very good and soybeans should do all
right, too."
Improving U.S. corn crop conditions have tempered concerns about drought
damage in the European Union, where the EU's executive cut by almost 3 million
tonnes its monthly forecast for the corn harvest.
The soybean market has also been dented by news on Friday that Chinese
buyers had cancelled a deal to buy 200,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
Worries about a slowing Chinese economy, further suggested by weak factory
data on Monday, led to broad weakness in commodity markets, including six-month
lows for crude oil.
Wheat is being weighed down by tepid demand for U.S. shipments amid
plentiful global supplies and cheaper offers from competitors in Europe and the
Black Sea region.
Russia's agriculture minister said the country could harvest 101.5 million
tonnes of grain this year if weather is favourable, compared with a previous
forecast for at least 100 million tonnes.
Ukraine expects its grain exports to rise this season to 36 million tonnes,
its agriculture minister said.
In the United States, crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual
three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states on Thursday gave their
highest-ever forecast for spring wheat yield potential.
Prices as of 1140 GMT
Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Pct
Move Move
CBOT wheat 493.75 -5.50 -1.10 589.75 -16.28
CBOT corn 365.50 -5.50 -1.48 397.00 -7.93
CBOT soy 975.75 -5.00 -0.51 1019.25 -4.27
Paris wheat 182.50 -1.75 -0.95 201.25 -9.32
Paris maize 172.50 -1.50 -0.86 165.75 4.07
Paris rape 375.50 -1.75 -0.46 351.00 6.98
WTI crude oil 46.35 -0.77 -1.63 53.27 -12.99
Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 -0.30 1.2097 -9.45
