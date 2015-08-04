MELBOURNE, Aug 4 U.S. wheat rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday, edging up from a six-week low touched in the previous session, but prospects of ample supplies and worries about flagging Chinese growth are set to keep grains under pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.01-3/4 a bushel, after hitting a six-week low of $4.90-1/2 a bushel in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $16.73-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Monday. * December corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.78-3/4, having slumped 1.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.75-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since June 23. * USDA pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, matching analysts' expectations. * Corn under pressure from forecasts for favorable weather in the Midwest, easing any lingering crop concerns. * Spring wheat was seen at 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percent from market forecasts. * Russia could harvest 101.5 million tonnes of grain this year if the weather is good, Russia's Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported. * Ukraine expects to increase grain exports to 36 million tonnes in the 2015-16 season from the 34.9 million shipped in the previous season, Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Pavlenko said in a briefing on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The Canadian dollar languished at 11 year lows early on Tuesday after slipping along with other commodity currencies following a selloff in oil prices, stealing the focus from a subdued U.S. dollar that held steady against the euro and yen. * Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a 5 percent fall in the previous session, as high global production and a weakening economic outlook, especially in Asia, prompted analysts to warn of further falls. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from China added to concerns about weakening growth in the world's second-largest economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices June 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July 1400 U.S. Factory orders June Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.75 2.75 +0.55% +0.50% 546.33 37 CBOT corn 378.00 1.50 +0.40% -0.85% 413.13 30 CBOT soy 938.25 2.75 +0.29% -0.21% 986.98 39 CBOT rice $11.48 $0.08 +0.70% -0.35% $10.89 72 WTI crude $45.45 $0.28 +0.62% -3.54% $52.32 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.727 -0.002 -0.23% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)