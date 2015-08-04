* Soybeans fall for 3rd session to one-week low

* Forecasts of favourable weather add pressure on beans (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-week low, with pressure from forecasts of near-perfect weather boosting crops across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat rose from a six-week low touched in the previous session but prospects of ample supplies and worries about flagging Chinese growth are set to cap gains.

"Crop conditions have improved slightly which is one thing and generally the growing season is shaping up well," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

"Weather forecast looks pretty good."

Chicago Board Of Trade August soybean fell as much as 0.7 percent to $9.71 a bushel, the lowest since July 28.

September wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.02-1/2 a bushel after hitting a six-week low in the previous session, and corn added 0.5 percent to $3.68-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop good to excellent, up from 62 percent a week ago and 71 percent last year. The corn crop rating steadied at 70 percent good to excellent this week but remained below last year's 73 percent.

Corn is under pressure from forecasts for favourable weather in the Midwest, easing any lingering crop concerns.

Spring wheat was seen at 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percent from market forecasts.

Wheat prices have edged higher but ample supplies are expected to keep a lid on the market.

Russian wheat prices declined further last week as the harvest picked up pace after delays caused by heavy rain, analysts said on Monday.

Ukraine expects to increase grain exports to 36 million tonnes in the 2015-16 season from the 34.9 million shipped in the previous season, Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Pavlenko said in a briefing on Monday.

