* Firm crude oil, lower dollar help grains consolidate * Corn, wheat off six-week lows, soy off one-week low * Prices capped by U.S. weather, large global supply (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Chicago corn and wheat futures rose on Tuesday, recovering from six-week lows while soybeans came off a one-week low as a pause in a broader commodity sell-off and a lower dollar offset pressure from comfortable global supply. Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans were up 0.6 percent at $9.83-3/4 by 1157 GMT, after earlier dropping to a low since July 28 at $9.71. September wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.02 a bushel after hitting a six-week low in the previous session, and corn added 1 percent to $3.70-1/4 a bushel as it also pulled away from a six-week low on Monday. Oil prices steadied at $50 a barrel after a 5 percent drop and commodity and markets were generally calmer after a rout linked to concerns about a faltering Chinese economy. "We're seeing a technical bounce. Crude oil is recovering so that's helping oilseeds and vegetable oils," a European trader said. "Commodities are still knocked out as the funds have cut positions they took in the spring and early summer when there was talk of El Nino and weather." Improving weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest have eased worries about corn and soybean crops, while an advancing European wheat harvest has also shown good yields despite a recent hot, dry spell. The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop good to excellent, up from 62 percent a week ago and 71 percent last year. The corn rating steadied at 70 percent good to excellent this week. "Crop conditions have improved slightly which is one thing and generally the growing season is shaping up well," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. Wheat prices remained anchored by ample supplies. Russian wheat prices declined further last week as the harvest picked up pace after delays caused by heavy rain, analysts said on Monday. Ukraine expects to increase grain exports to 36 million tonnes in the 2015-16 season from the 34.9 million shipped in the previous season, Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Pavlenko said in a briefing on Monday. Prices as of 1157 GMT Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 502.00 3.00 0.60 589.75 -14.88 CBOT corn 370.25 3.75 1.02 397.00 -6.74 CBOT soy 983.75 6.25 0.64 1019.25 -3.48 Paris wheat 183.25 1.00 0.55 201.25 -8.94 Paris maize 174.00 1.25 0.72 165.75 4.98 Paris rape 378.00 1.50 0.40 351.00 7.69 WTI crude oil 45.89 0.72 1.59 53.27 -13.85 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.31 1.2097 -9.21 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Pullin and David Evans)