SINGAPORE, Aug 5 U.S. corn futures rose for a second session on Wednesday, with the market underpinned by bargain-buying after prices slid to a six-week low earlier this week, although expectations of ample global supplies capped gains. Soybeans rose after sliding for the last three sessions, while wheat gained 0.6 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn and soybean prices have faced headwinds as ideal weather across the U.S. Midwest has raised hopes for another year of record supplies. * There is additional support for corn because of some dry conditions in parts of the eastern corn belt and as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report on Aug. 12. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Tuesday estimated U.S. 2015 corn production at 13.381 billion bushels, with an average yield of 165.0 bushels per acre. * The company projected this year's U.S. soybean harvest at 3.797 billion bushels and an average yield of 45.0 bpa. * The USDA on Monday pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop good to excellent, up from 62 percent a week ago but below 71 percent last year. The corn rating steadied at 70 percent good to excellent this week. * Ukraine exported 2.86 million tonnes of grains in July, topping officially reported figures, the UkrAgroConsult consultancy said on Tuesday. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Sept. 11-20. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares markets got off to a watchful start on Wednesday as the mounting risks of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month lifted the dollar and sovereign bond yields, pressuring currencies across the region. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI July 0750 France Markit services PMI July 0755 Germany Markit services PMI July 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI July 0900 Euro zone Retail sales June 1215 U.S. ADP national employment July 1230 U.S. International trade June 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI July Grains prices at 0219 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 4.00 +0.81% +0.30% 545.18 34 CBOT corn 385.25 1.50 +0.39% +2.32% 413.11 31 CBOT soy 941.75 -8.25 -0.87% +0.67% 986.34 43 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.02 +0.13% +0.48% $10.94 70 WTI crude $46.01 $0.84 +1.86% +1.86% $51.83 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 -$0.003 -0.26% -0.89% USD/AUD 0.736 -0.002 -0.28% +1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Anand Basu)