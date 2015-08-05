* Corn up for second day on bargain-buying by end-users * Soybeans rise after three-day decline, wheat ticks up (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 5 U.S. corn futures rose for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by bargain-buying after prices slid to a six-week low earlier this week, although expectations of ample global supplies capped gains. Soybeans also rose after sliding for the past three sessions, while wheat gained 0.6 percent. Chicago Board of Trade September corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.70 a bushel by 0259 GMT after dropping on Monday to its lowest since June 23. August soybeans added 0.4 percent to $9.80 a bushel and wheat gained 0.6 percent to $4.96-1/2 a bushel. "Demand for U.S. corn is improving after a steep decline in prices," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There is some dryness in the eastern corn belt but the crop is largely in good shape." Corn and soybean prices have faced headwinds as ideal weather across the U.S. Midwest has raised hopes for another year of record supplies. There was support for corn from some dry conditions in parts of the eastern corn belt and as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report on Aug. 12. On Tuesday commodity brokerage INTL FCStone estimated U.S. 2015 corn production at 13.381 billion bushels, with an average yield of 165.0 bushels per acre (bpa). It projected this year's U.S. soybean harvest at 3.797 billion bushels and an average yield of 45.0 bpa. On Monday the USDA pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, up from 62 percent a week before but below the 71 percent last year. The corn rating steadied at 70 percent good to excellent this week. Ukraine exported 2.86 million tonnes of grain in July, topping officially reported figures, the UkrAgroConsult consultancy said on Tuesday. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Sept. 11-20. U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in previous tenders issued by Egypt, the world's top wheat importer. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 4.00 +0.81% +0.30% 545.18 34 CBOT corn 385.25 1.50 +0.39% +2.32% 413.11 31 CBOT soy 941.75 -8.25 -0.87% +0.67% 986.34 43 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.02 +0.13% +0.48% $10.94 70 WTI crude $46.01 $0.84 +1.86% +1.86% $51.83 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.82% USD/AUD 0.736 -0.001 -0.20% +1.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)