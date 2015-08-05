* Soybeans rise on concern about U.S. crop * Corn gives up recent price strength * Wheat up on Australian crop worry (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Chicago soybean prices were supported by concerns about the U.S. crop on Wednesday, while wheat rose on worry poor weather could reduce harvests in major exporter Australia. Corn was down after rising on bargain-buying after prices slid to a six-week low earlier this week. "Soybeans are showing the main market firmness today with support coming from concern about U.S. crop conditions and firmer crude oil," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Corn is little changed to slightly weaker with U.S. harvest progress better. Worry about dry weather in the U.S. is supportive for grains." "Wheat is being supported by concerns about the impact on the Australian crop from the El Nino weather pattern." Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.80 a bushel at 1001 GMT and September wheat gained 0.05 percent to $4.93-3/4 a bushel. September corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.68-1/4 after dropping on Monday to its lowest since June 23. Corn and soybean prices have faced downward pressure in the past week as ideal weather across the U.S. Midwest has raised hopes for another year of record supplies. Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand report on Aug. 12. "The USDA on Monday said the condition of U.S. soybean crops had improved in the last week but was still down on the year, which is supportive," Rijkers said. On Monday the USDA assessed 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent condition, up from 62 percent a week before but below the 71 percent last year. The corn rating steadied at 70 percent good to excellent this week. "The USDA's view of corn conditions is more positive and market attention is returning to prospects for a good U.S. corn harvest," Rijkers said. "Gains in wheat are being limited by the stronger dollar which will burden U.S. wheat in export markets." Brokerage INTL FCStone on Tuesday estimated this year's U.S. soybean harvest at 3.797 billion bushels, down from 3.885 billion bushels forecast by the USDA in July. FCStone's estimates are what the company predicts will be final production, not what it expects the USDA will say next week. An El Nino pattern is now well established and continues to strengthen, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said. Grains prices at 1001 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.75 0.25 +0.05% -1.05% 544.95 30 CBOT corn 378.00 -0.75 -0.20% +0.40% 412.87 30 CBOT soy 946.25 4.00 +0.42% +1.15% 986.49 43 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.00 -0.04% +0.48% $10.94 72 WTI crude $45.95 $0.21 +0.46% +1.73% $51.82 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by William Hardy)