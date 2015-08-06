SYDNEY, Aug 6 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, edging off a one-week high touched in the previous session, though forecasts for unfavorable weather curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans dropped 0.3 percent to $9.50-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week high of $9.56-1/4 a bushel. * December corn eased 0.4 percent to $3.81-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * September wheat fell 0.5 percent to $4.99-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 1.7 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report on Aug. 12, may trim its U.S. soybean acreage and ending stocks estimates because of excessive rains that disrupted spring plantings, traders said. * Markets are concerned that forecasts for some growing areas may turn too dry during an important period for soybean development this month. * Private analytical firm Informa Economics projected U.S. soybean production at 3.789 billion bushels, up from its July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion, traders said. The company left its corn production estimate unchanged at 13.412 billion bushels. * Meanwhile, Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, said it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders June 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at two-month highs versus the yen early on Thursday, having risen against some currencies on new data supporting the case for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month. * Oil prices hit multi-month lows on Wednesday after a surge in gasoline stockpiles in the United States as the summer season, the country's biggest demand period for motor fuels, neared its end. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ticked lower, weighed by Disney's largest daily drop in almost seven years. Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.50 -2.50 -0.50% +1.22% 544.43 37 CBOT corn 381.75 -1.50 -0.39% +0.79% 412.92 37 CBOT soy 950.50 -2.75 -0.29% +0.88% 986.43 52 CBOT rice $11.54 $0.00 +0.00% +1.27% $10.94 76 WTI crude $45.22 $0.07 +0.16% -1.14% $51.30 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.001 +0.07% +0.29% USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 -0.03% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)