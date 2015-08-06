BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Aug 6 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, edging off a one-week high touched in the previous session, though forecasts for unfavorable weather curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans dropped 0.3 percent to $9.50-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week high of $9.56-1/4 a bushel. * December corn eased 0.4 percent to $3.81-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * September wheat fell 0.5 percent to $4.99-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 1.7 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report on Aug. 12, may trim its U.S. soybean acreage and ending stocks estimates because of excessive rains that disrupted spring plantings, traders said. * Markets are concerned that forecasts for some growing areas may turn too dry during an important period for soybean development this month. * Private analytical firm Informa Economics projected U.S. soybean production at 3.789 billion bushels, up from its July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion, traders said. The company left its corn production estimate unchanged at 13.412 billion bushels. * Meanwhile, Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, said it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders June 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at two-month highs versus the yen early on Thursday, having risen against some currencies on new data supporting the case for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month. * Oil prices hit multi-month lows on Wednesday after a surge in gasoline stockpiles in the United States as the summer season, the country's biggest demand period for motor fuels, neared its end. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ticked lower, weighed by Disney's largest daily drop in almost seven years. Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.50 -2.50 -0.50% +1.22% 544.43 37 CBOT corn 381.75 -1.50 -0.39% +0.79% 412.92 37 CBOT soy 950.50 -2.75 -0.29% +0.88% 986.43 52 CBOT rice $11.54 $0.00 +0.00% +1.27% $10.94 76 WTI crude $45.22 $0.07 +0.16% -1.14% $51.30 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.001 +0.07% +0.29% USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 -0.03% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
NEW DELHI, May 4 India's revamp of its banking regulations will make the mechanism to deal with bad loans more effective, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said on Thursday, although he declined to share details of the amendments.