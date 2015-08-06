* Soybean losses capped by dry weather concerns
* Corn also falls first time in three sessions
* Wheat falls as U.S. export prospects weigh
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 6 U.S. soybean futures edged lower
on Thursday for the first time in three sessions as prices
retreated from a one-week high, though losses were curbed by
forecasts for dry weather across some regions of the United
States.
Corn fell 0.5 percent, while wheat fell a third session out
of the last four.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2
percent to $9.51-1/2 a bushel by 0323 GMT, having closed up 1.2
percent on Wednesday after hitting a one-week top of $9.56-1/4.
"Every new forecast seems to bringing something new and the
market seems to be reacting to that pretty quickly," said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
"Weather is the biggest concern, though global supply looks
alright."
The potential crop damaging weather comes as the market is
expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report
due on Aug. 12, to trim its U.S. soybean acreage and ending
stocks estimates because of excessive rains that disrupted
spring plantings.
Private analytical firm Informa Economics, however,
projected U.S. soybean output at 3.789 billion bushels, up from
a July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion, it said in a note to clients.
The company left its corn output estimate unchanged at 13.412
billion bushels.
December corn eased 0.4 percent to $3.81-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session.
September wheat fell 0.6 percent to $4.99 a bushel,
after closing up 1.7 percent on Wednesday.
Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, said it
bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender.
Grains prices at 0323 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 499.00 -3.00 -0.60% +1.11% 544.42 37
CBOT corn 381.75 -1.50 -0.39% +0.79% 412.92 37
CBOT soy 951.50 -1.75 -0.18% +0.98% 986.47 52
CBOT rice $11.45 -$0.09 -0.78% +0.48% $10.94 68
WTI crude $45.16 $0.01 +0.02% -1.27% $51.29 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.000 +0.04% +0.26%
USD/AUD 0.733 -0.002 -0.29% -0.62%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)