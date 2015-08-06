* Soybean losses capped by dry weather concerns * Corn also falls first time in three sessions * Wheat falls as U.S. export prospects weigh By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 6 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions as prices retreated from a one-week high, though losses were curbed by forecasts for dry weather across some regions of the United States. Corn fell 0.5 percent, while wheat fell a third session out of the last four. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.51-1/2 a bushel by 0323 GMT, having closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday after hitting a one-week top of $9.56-1/4. "Every new forecast seems to bringing something new and the market seems to be reacting to that pretty quickly," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "Weather is the biggest concern, though global supply looks alright." The potential crop damaging weather comes as the market is expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report due on Aug. 12, to trim its U.S. soybean acreage and ending stocks estimates because of excessive rains that disrupted spring plantings. Private analytical firm Informa Economics, however, projected U.S. soybean output at 3.789 billion bushels, up from a July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion, it said in a note to clients. The company left its corn output estimate unchanged at 13.412 billion bushels. December corn eased 0.4 percent to $3.81-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. September wheat fell 0.6 percent to $4.99 a bushel, after closing up 1.7 percent on Wednesday. Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, said it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. Grains prices at 0323 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.00 -3.00 -0.60% +1.11% 544.42 37 CBOT corn 381.75 -1.50 -0.39% +0.79% 412.92 37 CBOT soy 951.50 -1.75 -0.18% +0.98% 986.47 52 CBOT rice $11.45 -$0.09 -0.78% +0.48% $10.94 68 WTI crude $45.16 $0.01 +0.02% -1.27% $51.29 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.000 +0.04% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.733 -0.002 -0.29% -0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)