SYDNEY, Aug 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the
previous session, poised for their first weekly gain in more
than a month as concerns over dry weather in the United States
offset cancellations from China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were up
0.35 percent for the week, their first seven-day gain in five
weeks.
* December corn was down more than 0.5 percent for the
week in its fourth consecutive weekly slide.
* September wheat had risen 1.5 percent for the week,
the first seven-day gain in five weeks.
* Wheat hit a two-week high of $5.14 a bushel in the
previous session.
* The USDA reported a net cancellation of 500,000 tonnes on
old-crop U.S. soybean purchases by China. It was the largest
single-week cancellation by China since July 2011, according to
USDA data, and only partly offset by net new-crop sales totaling
426,000 tonnes.
* The report showed net cancellations for corn grown in
2014/15 totaling 2,700 tonnes, while net sales of grain produced
in the 2015/16 marketing year totaled 277,000 tonnes, below
trade expectations.
* Favorable prospects for corn production in the United
States, South America and Ukraine tempered concern about heat
damage to corn in the European Union.
* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest
week at 838,500 tonnes for grain grown in 2015/16, a marketing
year high that topped trade expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied against the euro and yen on Friday
after stepping back ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls release
that could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in September.
* Oil set multi-month lows on Thursday as investors and
traders sought clues about the market's next bottom after a
large drop in U.S. crude inventories failed to boost prices.
* Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as weak
earnings reports from media companies stirred fears that more
viewers are ditching cable TV, dragging the sector to its worst
two-day loss since the financial crisis.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data June
0645 France Trade data June
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls July
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate July
Grains prices at 0108 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 506.75 -0.25 -0.05% +0.95% 543.64 44
CBOT corn 378.75 -1.75 -0.46% -1.17% 412.32 35
CBOT soy 944.50 1.25 +0.13% -0.92% 985.08 47
CBOT rice $11.42 -$0.02 -0.17% -1.04% $11.01 66
WTI crude $44.76 $0.10 +0.22% -0.86% $50.78 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.000 +0.04% +0.21%
USD/AUD 0.734 0.000 +0.01% -0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)