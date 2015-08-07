SYDNEY, Aug 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session, poised for their first weekly gain in more than a month as concerns over dry weather in the United States offset cancellations from China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were up 0.35 percent for the week, their first seven-day gain in five weeks. * December corn was down more than 0.5 percent for the week in its fourth consecutive weekly slide. * September wheat had risen 1.5 percent for the week, the first seven-day gain in five weeks. * Wheat hit a two-week high of $5.14 a bushel in the previous session. * The USDA reported a net cancellation of 500,000 tonnes on old-crop U.S. soybean purchases by China. It was the largest single-week cancellation by China since July 2011, according to USDA data, and only partly offset by net new-crop sales totaling 426,000 tonnes. * The report showed net cancellations for corn grown in 2014/15 totaling 2,700 tonnes, while net sales of grain produced in the 2015/16 marketing year totaled 277,000 tonnes, below trade expectations. * Favorable prospects for corn production in the United States, South America and Ukraine tempered concern about heat damage to corn in the European Union. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 838,500 tonnes for grain grown in 2015/16, a marketing year high that topped trade expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied against the euro and yen on Friday after stepping back ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls release that could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September. * Oil set multi-month lows on Thursday as investors and traders sought clues about the market's next bottom after a large drop in U.S. crude inventories failed to boost prices. * Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as weak earnings reports from media companies stirred fears that more viewers are ditching cable TV, dragging the sector to its worst two-day loss since the financial crisis. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data June 0645 France Trade data June 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls July 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate July Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 506.75 -0.25 -0.05% +0.95% 543.64 44 CBOT corn 378.75 -1.75 -0.46% -1.17% 412.32 35 CBOT soy 944.50 1.25 +0.13% -0.92% 985.08 47 CBOT rice $11.42 -$0.02 -0.17% -1.04% $11.01 66 WTI crude $44.76 $0.10 +0.22% -0.86% $50.78 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.000 +0.04% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.734 0.000 +0.01% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)