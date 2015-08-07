* Corn down more than 15 pct in 4 weeks of decline
* Forecasts of favourable U.S. weather to boost crop
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Chicago corn futures lost more
ground on Friday with the market on track for a fourth week of
decline as near-perfect U.S. weather boosts hopes for a bumper
crop, which will add to rising global supplies.
Wheat edged lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged.
Chicago Board of Trade September corn has lost more
than 15 percent in the last four weeks on expectations of near
record production in the United States following strong supply
from Brazil and Ukraine.
Soybeans and wheat are on track to gain this
week for the first time in more than a month, although ample
world supplies are keeping a lid on prices.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect largely benign
weather conditions in the U.S. corn belt for now, though
concerns about dryness may emerge unless late August yields
seasonable rainfall," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Tobin Gorey said in a market note.
Showers are easing any concerns about dry spots in Illinois
and Indiana, Commodity Weather Group said.
Corn had eased 0.4 percent to $3.68-1/4 a bushel by 0221 GMT
on Friday, wheat gave up 0.3 percent to $5.05-3/4 a bushel and
soybeans were little changed at $9.85-1/2 a bushel.
The soybeans market is likely to come under pressure as
South American supplies are set dominate shipments to the
world's top importer China.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a net
cancellation of 500,000 tonnes on old-crop U.S. soybean
purchases by China. It was the largest single-week cancellation
by China since July 2011, according to USDA data, and only
partly offset by net new-crop sales totalling 426,000 tonnes.
Informa projected U.S. soybean output at 3.789 billion
bushels, up from a July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion. The company
left its corn output estimate unchanged at 13.412 billion
bushels.
The USDA said net cancellations for corn grown in 2014/15
totalled 2,700 tonnes, while net sales of grain produced in the
2015/16 marketing year totalled 277,000 tonnes, below trade
expectations.
Favourable prospects for corn production in the United
States, South America and Ukraine tempered concern about heat
damage to corn in the European Union.
The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest
week at 838,500 tonnes for grain grown in 2015/16, a marketing
year high that topped trade expectations.
Global food prices sank to their lowest in almost six years
in July, as sharp drops in the value of dairy products and
vegetable oils overwhelmed increases in sugar and cereals, the
United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
Prices at 0221 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.75 -1.25 -0.25% +0.75% 543.61 43
CBOT corn 378.75 -1.75 -0.46% -1.17% 412.32 35
CBOT soy 944.75 1.50 +0.16% -0.89% 985.09 47
CBOT rice $11.45 $0.01 +0.04% -0.82% $11.01 69
WTI crude $44.95 -$0.79 -1.73% -0.44% $50.79 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 -0.02% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.737 0.003 +0.35% +0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)