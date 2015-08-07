* Corn down more than 15 pct in 4 weeks of decline * Forecasts of favourable U.S. weather to boost crop (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market on track for a fourth week of decline as near-perfect U.S. weather boosts hopes for a bumper crop, which will add to rising global supplies. Wheat edged lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged. Chicago Board of Trade September corn has lost more than 15 percent in the last four weeks on expectations of near record production in the United States following strong supply from Brazil and Ukraine. Soybeans and wheat are on track to gain this week for the first time in more than a month, although ample world supplies are keeping a lid on prices. "Weather forecasters continue to expect largely benign weather conditions in the U.S. corn belt for now, though concerns about dryness may emerge unless late August yields seasonable rainfall," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a market note. Showers are easing any concerns about dry spots in Illinois and Indiana, Commodity Weather Group said. Corn had eased 0.4 percent to $3.68-1/4 a bushel by 0221 GMT on Friday, wheat gave up 0.3 percent to $5.05-3/4 a bushel and soybeans were little changed at $9.85-1/2 a bushel. The soybeans market is likely to come under pressure as South American supplies are set dominate shipments to the world's top importer China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a net cancellation of 500,000 tonnes on old-crop U.S. soybean purchases by China. It was the largest single-week cancellation by China since July 2011, according to USDA data, and only partly offset by net new-crop sales totalling 426,000 tonnes. Informa projected U.S. soybean output at 3.789 billion bushels, up from a July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion. The company left its corn output estimate unchanged at 13.412 billion bushels. The USDA said net cancellations for corn grown in 2014/15 totalled 2,700 tonnes, while net sales of grain produced in the 2015/16 marketing year totalled 277,000 tonnes, below trade expectations. Favourable prospects for corn production in the United States, South America and Ukraine tempered concern about heat damage to corn in the European Union. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 838,500 tonnes for grain grown in 2015/16, a marketing year high that topped trade expectations. Global food prices sank to their lowest in almost six years in July, as sharp drops in the value of dairy products and vegetable oils overwhelmed increases in sugar and cereals, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. Prices at 0221 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.75 -1.25 -0.25% +0.75% 543.61 43 CBOT corn 378.75 -1.75 -0.46% -1.17% 412.32 35 CBOT soy 944.75 1.50 +0.16% -0.89% 985.09 47 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.01 +0.04% -0.82% $11.01 69 WTI crude $44.95 -$0.79 -1.73% -0.44% $50.79 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 -0.02% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.737 0.003 +0.35% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)