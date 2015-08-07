* Corn, soybean firm after falling on weather, exports * Wheat extends gains after strong export sales * Friday trade restrained ahead of jobs data, USDA report (Adds European trading, changes byline, dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Chicago corn and soybean futures steadied on Friday after falling a day earlier on improved weather and tepid exports, in hesitant trade ahead of U.S. jobs data and crop forecasts. Wheat edged higher to extend a rally from the previous session that was supported by higher-than-expected exports. September corn was up 0.3 percent at $3.71 a bushel by 1151 GMT, September wheat added 0.5 percent to $5.09-1/2 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.91-1/4 a bushel. "Traders' attention is now on non-farm payrolls data," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. "Traders are (also) cautious while awaiting the USDA's report (next Wednesday).". Monthly U.S. jobs figures are seen as an important factor in determining the timing of an interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report, due on August 12, meanwhile, is seen an important pointer for the corn and soybean harvest as it will offer the first forecasts based on farm surveys. Analysts polled by Reuters on average called for a cut to both corn and soybean production forecasts. Dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest pushed soybean and corn prices higher earlier in the week, but rain forecasts have reduced the amount of crops seen at risk from stress. Chicago wheat prices were boosted by Thursday's weekly export sales of 838,500 tonnes, a 2015/16 marketing year high that topped trade expectations. The news helped the market hold the $5 threshold that had been tested recently as northern hemisphere harvests advanced and international tenders showed stiff export competition. In France, the soft wheat harvest was 86 percent complete on Aug. 3, the FranceAgriMer farm office said, as dry weather continued to enable rapid harvesting of what is expected to be a record-large crop in the European Union's biggest wheat producer. Prices as of 1151 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2014 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 509.50 2.50 0.49 589.75 -13.61 CBOT corn 371.00 1.25 0.34 397.00 -6.55 CBOT soy 991.25 5.75 0.58 1019.25 -2.75 Paris wheat 187.75 1.50 0.81 201.25 -6.71 Paris maize 183.75 1.75 0.96 165.75 10.86 Paris rape 383.00 0.25 0.07 351.00 9.12 WTI crude oil 44.64 -0.02 -0.04 53.27 -16.20 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.00 0.14 1.2097 -9.58 (Editing by Jason Neely)